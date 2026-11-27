David Lowery's The Green Knight starring Dev Patel departs Hulu on November 30. Viewers have until the end of the month to stream this acclaimed medieval fantasy film before it disappears from the platform.

The acclaimed medieval fantasy film The Green Knight is scheduled to leave the streaming service Hulu on November 30. This departure marks the final window for audiences to view David Lowery's 2024 cinematic adaptation before it rotates off the platform permanently. The timing coincides with the recent home video release of another major fantasy title, The Odyssey, which has successfully dominated box office revenues this summer.

Film Departure Date and Context

David Lowery's The Green Knight will be unavailable for streaming starting December 1. The 2024 film has garnered significant critical attention since its release. It is now moving to the end of its run on the subscription-based service. This removal creates a sense of urgency for viewers who have not yet watched the story.

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The exit of The Green Knight from Hulu aligns with industry patterns where films cycle off platforms after specific windows. The film had been a notable entry in the service's fantasy lineup. Its removal is a scheduled business decision rather than a response to viewer metrics. The exact date of November 30 serves as the hard deadline for access.

Source Material and Film Details

The narrative is derived from a 14th-century poem of the same name. The original author of the manuscript remains unknown due to historical gaps. The text was largely obscure to the general public until its publication in Thomas Warton's History in 1824. This publication made the work accessible to modern audiences and scholars for the first time.

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David Lowery wrote and directed the film adaptation starring Dev Patel. Patel portrays Sir Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur, played by Sean Harris. The story begins at a Christmas celebration at Arthur's court. Gawain's mother, played by Sarita Choudhury, performs an incantation. This ritual summons the Green Knight, played by Ralph Ineson.

The Green Knight appears as a verdant nature elemental. He challenges every person present to face him the following Christmas. The condition of the challenge involves battling him with his green axe. Gawain is the only character to accept this dangerous proposition.

Character Arc and Supporting Cast

After leaving the court, Gawain departs on his quest. He leaves behind his lover, Essel, portrayed by Alicia Vikander. The journey spans a full year of time passing in the narrative. Gawain encounters various supernatural and physical obstacles along the way.

The film features appearances by notable actors from other franchises. Sean Harris is known for his role in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. Alicia Vikander starred in Ex Machina. Sarita Choudhury is recognized for her role in Fallout. These performances add depth to the supporting cast surrounding Patel's central character.

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The plot involves Gawain facing thieves, ghosts, and giants. Despite these challenges, he cannot escape his predetermined destiny. The story explores themes of chivalry and moral integrity. Lowery's direction emphasizes the mystical and atmospheric elements of the source material.

Impact on Streaming and Next Steps

Viewers must act before November 30 to watch the film. After this date, The Green Knight will disappear from Hulu. This removal is part of standard content licensing agreements. The film will not be available through legal streaming channels until a new agreement is reached.

There is currently no information regarding the film's return to Hulu. Fans may need to look for physical media or other digital rental options. The timing of the departure follows the theatrical and home video success of competing titles. This cycle highlights the competitive nature of the streaming landscape.

The loss of The Green Knight from Hulu reduces the available catalog of medieval fantasy films. It removes a critically acclaimed option for viewers seeking high-quality historical fiction. The specific date of November 30 is the key deadline to remember. Miss this window and the film becomes inaccessible on the platform.