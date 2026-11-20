Creator Ben Watkins outlines a three-part mythological vision for The Greatest, covering Ali's exile and redemption in future seasons on Prime Video.

Showrunner Ben Watkins has revealed a comprehensive three-season plan for The Greatest, the Prime Video biographical drama series focusing on the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. This long-term creative roadmap aims to fully capture the mythological arc of one of history's most iconic athletes, moving beyond the initial introduction of the sportswriter into global fame.

Three-Part Mythological Arc Structure

Watkins envisions the series as a trilogy of distinct narrative pillars, each representing a crucial phase in Ali's life and career. The first season, which has already premiered, covers Ali's early rise and his introduction to the world. This initial segment focuses on how he shook up the sporting landscape and established his identity as a formidable force in boxing.

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The second season is designed to explore the most difficult period in Ali's life, specifically the years between 1967 and 1971. During this era, he faced exile from the sport and lost everything he had built. This section of the story, tentatively titled I'm Ready to Die, will depict the hero falling from grace and struggling with the consequences of his beliefs.

The final season would concentrate on rebirth and redemption, culminating in the journey to fight George Foreman in the Congo. This concluding chapter aims to show what Ali meant to people later in his life. The narrative will include flashforwards to illustrate his lasting legacy and cultural impact beyond the ring.

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Creative Team and Production Vision

Michael B. Jordan serves as the executive producer of The Greatest through his production company, Outlier Society. He collaborates closely with Watkins to ensure the series maintains its unique perspective. Jordan also stars in the project, lending his star power and creative insight to the production.

Jaalen Best portrays Muhammad Ali in the series, delivering a performance that captures the boxer's charisma and complexity. The cast also features Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, Giovanni Ribisi, Amin Joseph, and Kai Parham. Their performances bring depth to the supporting roles that surrounded Ali during his rise and fall.

Watkins brings extensive experience to the project, having previously worked on shows like Burn Notice and Truth Be Told. He also created the Prime Video thriller Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson's bestselling book series. His background in creating compelling character-driven narratives positions him well to handle the scale of Ali's story.

Historical Context and Legacy

Other biopics about Ali have been produced over the years, most notably the 2001 film Ali starring Will Smith. Smith and co-star Jon Voight received Oscar nominations for their roles in that film. Other notable projects include Ali: An American Hero and documentaries like When We Were Kings and The Trials of Muhammad Ali.

Watkins aims to differentiate The Greatest by treating Ali's life as a borderline mythical tale. He believes that Ali's actual experiences were so extraordinary that they rival any fictional narrative. This approach allows the show to explore deeper themes of sacrifice, faith, and national identity.

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Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's widow, is among the executive producers. Her involvement ensures that the series respects the personal and familial aspects of Ali's life. Other producers include Elizabeth Raposo, Corey Salter, Matthew Gross, and Marc Rosen. Their combined expertise helps balance the sporting drama with intimate personal details.

Fan Reception and Future Prospects

So far, only part of the athlete's life has been told, as The Greatest season one ends with Ali's win over Sonny Liston. If viewership is high enough, Prime Video might give Watkins the opportunity to fully realize his vision for the series. The show has received positive reviews, with critics praising its intimate exploration of Ali's victories and defeats.

The series examines Ali's personal journey as a man, husband, father, brother, and son. It looks beyond his boxing achievements to understand the man behind the legend. This holistic approach resonates with audiences who want a deeper understanding of the cultural icon.

Fans are eagerly awaiting news of a renewal to see how the series handles the controversy and exile years. The second season will tackle the period where Ali loses the title fight to Joe Frazier but wins the soul of the nation. This complex historical moment offers rich dramatic material for Watkins and his team.

Prime Video has the chance to deliver a definitive television biography of Muhammad Ali. With a strong creative team and a clear three-season plan, The Greatest has the potential to become a landmark series. The outcome will depend on how audiences respond to the first season and its portrayal of Ali's early years.