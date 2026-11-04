The Greatest Prime Video Series Reviews Muhammad Ali Transformation

Prime Video releases The Greatest, an 8-part docudrama on Muhammad Ali. Executive produced by Jay-Z and Michael B. Jordan, the series explores his rise from Cassius Clay to cultural icon with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Prime Video has released its new eight-part docudrama series titled The Greatest on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. This biographical series chronicles the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, focusing on the specific years that transformed him from a young athlete into a global cultural icon. The show is executive produced by music mogul Jay-Z and actor Michael B. Jordan, marking a significant collaboration between entertainment giants.

The Greatest Docudrama Focuses On Key Years

The series narrows its narrative scope to concentrate exclusively on the four-year period between 1960 and 1964. This timeframe begins with Cassius Clay winning a gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Italy, and concludes with his historic victory over reigning heavyweight champion Sonny Liston in 1964. By limiting the timeline to these crucial years, the production captures the evolution of Clay from age eighteen to age twenty-two.

Also read The Greatest on Prime Video Earns Perfect 100 Rotten Tomatoes Score

This focused approach allows the series to delve deeply into the personal and professional developments that defined Ali's early career. Rather than providing a comprehensive cradle-to-grave biography, the eight episodes explore the intense pressures and rapid changes that occurred during this brief but pivotal window. The decision to highlight these specific years offers viewers a concentrated look at the formation of one of the most influential figures of the twentieth century.

Cast And Creative Team Behind The Greatest

Ben Watkins serves as the creator and showrunner for The Greatest, bringing his experience from previous projects such as Cross, Hand of God, and Burn Notice to this sports drama. The casting features Jaalen Best in the lead role, portraying both Cassius Clay and his later identity as Muhammad Ali. Best delivers a breakout performance that anchors the entire ensemble cast.

Advertisement

The supporting cast includes notable actors Giovanni Ribisi, Joel Keller, and Omari Hardwick, who contribute to the rich tapestry of characters surrounding the boxer. Additionally, Michael Ealy portrays Malcolm X, highlighting the significant influence the civil rights leader had on Clay's perspective regarding religion, spirituality, and social justice. These performances collectively build a realistic portrait of the era and its key players.

Historical Context And Social Themes Explored

The Greatest examines the cultural pressures and social norms of the United States during the early nineteen sixties. The series addresses the pervasive racial discrimination and political tensions that characterized the nation at that time. These societal factors are presented as integral elements that shaped Clay's identity both inside and outside the boxing ring.

The narrative also explores the complex relationship between Clay and Malcolm X. Their interactions heavily influenced Clay's decision to change his legal name to Muhammad Ali. Although the two men cut ties in 1964, just one year before Malcolm X was assassinated, their connection remains a central theme in understanding the spiritual and ideological transformation of the boxer.

Critical Reception And Audience Impact

Upon its release, The Greatest achieved a perfect hundred percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, establishing it as a high-quality adaptation of a sports legend's life. Critics have praised the series for setting a new standard for future sports dramas and biopics told over multiple episodes. The show is described as a shining example of how to properly adapt the life and career of a historical figure with respect and accuracy.

Advertisement

FandomWire gave the series a nine out of ten star review, noting the powerful and magnetic performance from Jaalen Best. The review highlights that the series provides a rich and exhilarating portrait of a man whose greatest victories were not always won inside the ring. The docudrama maintains serious respect for its subject while prioritizing historical facts and natural excellence over unnecessary embellishment.

The series is available to stream immediately on Prime Video, offering viewers the opportunity to binge the complete eight-episode run. Directors Stacey Muhammad, Craig Siebels, and Ben Watkins guide the visual storytelling across the episodes. The combination of strong acting, meticulous historical detail, and compelling narrative structure makes The Greatest a standout addition to modern television programming.