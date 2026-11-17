Creator Ben Watkins details the rigorous process behind The Greatest, ensuring Muhammad Ali boxing scenes are authentic and emotionally resonant.

Ben Watkins, the creator of the acclaimed series The Greatest, has shared deep insights into the production challenges of bringing Muhammad Ali's life story to Prime Video. The eight-episode drama chronicles the transformation of Cassius Clay into the global icon known as Muhammad Ali, focusing on his evolution from a promising fighter into one of the sport's greatest legends. The series has garnered critical praise for its intense narrative and visual accuracy, particularly regarding the boxing sequences that define the protagonist's journey.

Watkins Demands Absolute Boxing Authenticity

Watkins approached the boxing elements of the show with a strict standard rooted in his personal fandom of the sport. He explicitly stated that he would rather feature a show set entirely in locker rooms or featuring radio broadcasts than present boxing action that fails to capture the true essence of the sport. His primary criterion was that a genuine boxing fan must love the on-screen action, ensuring the dramatization does not insult the memory of the real fights available on platforms like YouTube. This high bar required every sequence to feel reflective of the actual history, avoiding any superficial or inaccurate representation of the sweet science.

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Complex Choreography For Jaalen Best And Amon

The production team, led by fight choreographer Clayton Barber, executed this vision by eliminating stand-ins and stunt doubles entirely. This decision necessitated the use of actors who could legitimately box or boxers who could act, streamlining production by avoiding the time-consuming process of switching performers. Clayton Barber, known for his work on the Creed franchise under executive producer Michael B. Jordan, embraced the challenge despite initial skepticism from the director. Jaalen Best and actor Amon were required to master complex choreography weeks before principal photography began, a grueling process that included learning routines for the six-round finale against Sonny Liston.

Building Trust With The Ali Family Estate

Beyond the physical demands of boxing, the series required navigating the sensitive process of portraying a real family with integrity. Watkins established a crucial foundation of trust with the Ali family estate by committing to a warts-and-all narrative that avoided hagiography. Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's widow, supported this approach, understanding that an authentic story required showing the character's flaws, anxieties, and vulnerabilities rather than presenting a sanitized version of history. She assured Watkins that she would not attempt to control or censor the creative process, provided the team remained dedicated to telling the truth about Cassius Clay's journey.

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Michael B. Jordan Supports Authentic Vision

Executive producer Michael B. Jordan played a significant role in backing this rigorous standard of realism throughout the production. His involvement in the Creed franchise helped set a precedent for how boxing can be depicted in modern cinema, bringing a level of energy and technical accuracy that aligns with Watkins' vision. The collaboration between Watkins, Jordan, and the creative team ensured that the show did not shy away from the complexities of Ali's character. This support allowed the team to delve into the psychological and emotional aspects of the boxer's life, avoiding the typical biopic pitfall of portraying historical figures as perfect, three-dimensional icons without struggle.

Impact Of The Greatest On Sports Drama

The Greatest stands out in the landscape of sports dramas by refusing to undermine its subject's legacy through vulnerability. Watkins argued that seeing celebrated boxers struggle, face losses, and recover is an integral part of their story, rather than a detriment to their reputation. By embracing the dicey parts of Cassius Clay's life, including his challenges and imperfections, the series presents a more human and relatable figure. This commitment to unvarnished truth, combined with the high-octane authenticity of the boxing scenes, positions the show as a definitive portrayal of one of the most significant figures in athletic history.