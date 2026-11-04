The Greatest on Prime Video Earns Perfect 100 Rotten Tomatoes Score

Michael B. Jordan's production company The Greatest hits a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. This Muhammad Ali biopic premieres on November 4, 2026.

Outlier Society and Amazon Prime Video have launched the eight-episode series The Greatest on November 4, delivering a highly anticipated dramatization of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. The production has immediately secured a perfect 100 percent certification score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a significant critical triumph for the streaming platform. This score is derived from six initial professional reviews, establishing a strong foundation for the biographical drama. The series is part of an ongoing strategic partnership that began in February 2021.

The Greatest Boxing Biopic Details

The series offers a rare extended scripted exploration into the life of Muhammad Ali, diverging from the well-known theatrical film featuring Will Smith. Ben Watkins serves as the creator and executive producer, bringing his recent experience as the showrunner of the Prime Video series Cross to this project. The creative team includes Lonnie Ali, the widow of the boxing icon, who serves as an executive producer alongside Jordan. This collaboration ensures that the narrative respects the historical significance of Ali's journey while introducing him to a modern streaming audience. The series aims to capture the essence of a global sports icon through a meticulously crafted scripted format.

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Michael B. Jordan Production Partnership

The deal between Michael B. Jordan and Amazon Studios dates back to February 2021 when Outlier Society signed a first-look film pact with Amazon Studios. This agreement included an overall television deal that facilitated the production of Without Remorse, a Tom Clancy adaptation. That project featured collaboration with Taylor Sheridan and demonstrated the efficacy of the partnership. Since then, Outlier Society has developed several high-profile adaptations for the streaming giant. The current project represents a major milestone in this long-standing relationship, showcasing the production banner's ability to secure and execute complex biographical narratives.

Cast and Creative Leadership

Jaalen Best, known for his role in All American: Homecoming, leads the cast as the titular Muhammad Ali. The supporting cast features prominent actors bringing key figures to life, including Omari Hardwick as Cassius Cash Clay Sr. and Dana Gourrier as Odessa Bird Clay. Colin in Black and White actor Kai Parham appears as Rudy Clay, the brother of Ali. Amin Joseph from Snowfall portrays the rival boxer Sonny Liston. Veteran actor Giovanni Ribisi plays Angelo Dundee, while Michael Ealy recurs as Malcolm X. AEW and WWE legend Chris Jericho also appears in a recurring role as Gorgeous George.

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Critical Reception and Industry Impact

The show has achieved a strong Average of Rated Reviews score of 8.10 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics such as Zaki Hasan from TheWrap have described it as one of the year's best new shows. Craig Mathieson from the Sydney Morning Herald argued that the series deserves renewal, highlighting its quality. However, some reviewers noted that the series does not deviate from the standard biopic formula. These critics suggested that it offers no new perspective on the sports icon. Despite these minor criticisms, the consensus remains that the series provides ample value for viewers open to the established narrative ebbs and flows of the genre.

Future Projects and Release Schedule

All eight episodes of The Greatest became available on Prime Video on November 4. This release marks a successful addition to the content library of Michael B. Jordan's production banner. The next major project between Outlier Society and Amazon is a film adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair. Michael B. Jordan will direct and star in this upcoming feature. The release date for The Thomas Crown Affair is scheduled for March 5, 2027. This timeline indicates a continued robust pipeline of high-quality content from the partnership. The success of The Greatest solidifies the strategic vision of both parties for the foreseeable future.