The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever lists 26 Tarrant County nonprofits and donates 100 percent of proceeds to the organizations involved this holiday season.

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, an annual holiday catalog, features 26 local nonprofits in Tarrant County, giving donors one place to choose where their gifts go. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with the Catalog to bring holiday joy to Tarrant County neighbors. The Catalog works year-round to highlight these organizations and donates 100 percent of its proceeds to the groups involved.

Funkytown Food Project, Don't Forget to Feed Me, and 6 Stones are among the 26 nonprofits included in this year's edition. During the holiday season, the Catalog publishes a magazine filled with simple ways to support a wide range of important work in the community. Readers can browse the Catalog in print or check it out online.

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Greatest Gift Catalog Ever Nonprofit Lineup

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever lets donors choose from 26 Tarrant County nonprofits in one place. The annual magazine dedicates two pages to each nonprofit, highlighting its story, mission, and leadership team. The print catalog is available at more than 400 locations throughout Tarrant County and can also be found online.

The nonprofits cover a wide range of causes. According to the source material, the organizations can help put a smile on a child's face, support education, care for animals, and provide resources for people with critical needs. Gift purchases may be made online, by phone, or by mail.

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Funkytown Food Project provides hands-on farming experience that allows high school students to build discipline, teamwork, and accountability. Don't Forget to Feed Me supplies pet food to local agencies and educates pet owners about pet food insecurity. 6 Stones helps people in need through food, school supplies, home repairs, mentoring, and community partnerships.

Greatest Gift Catalog Ever Founders and Partners

The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever was created by local businessman Elliot Goldman and his wife, Heather, to raise funds and awareness for dozens of local nonprofits. The Catalog is managed by the National Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit organization that distributes 100 percent of donations to participating organizations.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are media partners in the campaign, and their stated role is to help bring holiday joy to Tarrant County residents. The source material does not describe any opposing views or criticism of the Catalog, so none are reported here.

Founded in 2007, the Catalog aims to make it easier for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to give where it matters most.

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Holiday Photos with Santa at Shops at Clearfork

Visitors can get a holiday photo taken with Santa Claus at the Shops at Clearfork while making a donation that supports the 26 nonprofits in the Catalog. Photos with Santa are available from November 27 through December 24.

Visitors who want to see Santa can reserve a time through the reservation link listed in the original announcement. People looking for the full list of nonprofits and details on how to donate can follow the Catalog's website link.

The organizers emphasize that it only takes one person to make a difference, and that person can be any donor who browses the Catalog and chooses a cause.