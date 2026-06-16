This article explores the greatest crime sci-fi movies of all time, delving into the unique narratives and extraordinary cinematic moments they offer.

The broad umbrella that is science fiction has allowed filmmakers to take their audiences to galaxies far, far away or terrify them about the potential threats of artificial intelligence.

Whether on Earth or in space, the sci-fi films we adore have pushed our imaginations to the brink as we ponder the what-ifs. With such a vast ability to tell stories, sci-fi subgenres have provided some unique narratives, especially in the crime department. While we might think of sci-fi as space adventures, the truth is, there’s also a hell of a lot of crime! For this list, we are going to examine the greatest crime sci-fi movies of all time.

From dream heists to cyber cops patrolling the streets, these sci-fi crime thrillers have given us extraordinary cinematic moments we continue to celebrate. Even in advanced, futuristic civilizations, crimes are aplenty





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