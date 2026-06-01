The Great MDF Mystery: How a Woman's Skin Condition Was Finally Diagnosed

A woman's skin condition, caused by an allergic reaction to MDF dust, was finally diagnosed after a series of missteps and a builder's insight.

A woman's skin condition , caused by an allergic reaction to MDF dust, was finally diagnosed after a series of missteps and a builder's insight. The woman, Madeleine Spencer, first noticed a creeping, red rash around her right ear while attending a concert with her sister.

The rash spread rapidly across her chest and back, leaving red bumpy patches all over her skin. Despite switching to fragrance-free skincare and consulting with an ophthalmic surgeon, the condition persisted. It wasn't until her builder revealed that medium-density fibreboard (MDF) dust could be the culprit that Spencer began to investigate the connection. She discovered that MDF is composed of residues from wood production, including sawdust, glues, and formaldehyde resin.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), MDF dust can cause dermatitis and asthma. After reading about the potential hazards of MDF, Spencer remembered a sore throat and coughing fits she had experienced around the same time that MDF was being worked on in her house.

She posted a photo on social media to ask if anyone had experienced similar effects, and skin and beauty expert Caroline Hirons messaged her to say she was allergic to dust and had similar symptoms. Spencer's doctor agreed with Hirons' course of action and added a steroid to bring down the inflammation.

Two weeks later, the rash subsided for a couple of days but then flared up when Spencer sat on the sofa, which wasn't covered when the carpenter was working in the room. In an effort to offset the risks, Spencer consulted with Andrew Watterson, emeritus professor of health at the University of Stirling, who advised installers and contractors to follow occupational hygiene good practice on ventilation and extraction when cutting MDF.

Painting and sealing-in MDF, where they are not already covered and have exposed fibre surfaces, would also help. Spencer cleaned endlessly using fragrance-free sprays and eventually, the rash began to subside. She is now taking steps to reduce her exposure to MDF dust and prevent future episodes of contact dermatitis





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MDF Dust Allergic Reaction Contact Dermatitis Skin Condition Health Risks

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