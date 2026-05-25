The Great May Bank Holiday Heatwave: Fact or Fiction?

As the UK enjoys its hottest May bank holiday in decades, some are calling out the climate alarmism and fear-mongering that's been surrounding the weather forecast. The historical context of past heatwaves and the role of El Nino in the current weather pattern should not be forgotten.

The UK weather forecast has been filled with warnings about a heatwave over the May bank holiday weekend, with the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency advising people to stay indoor, close windows and draw curtains due to the high temperatures.

However, some are questioning the validity of these warnings, pointing out that the UK has experienced heatwaves before, including in 1944, before the concept of global warming was widely accepted. El Nino, a weather system in the Pacific Ocean, has been blamed for the heatwave, but climate alarmists are using it as an excuse to scare the public and advocate for stricter measures to combat climate change





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Heatwave May Bank Holiday UK Weather El Nino Climate Change Global Warming

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