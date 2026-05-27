The great EV pullback: all the obstacles, cancellations, and delays

The auto industry bet big on EVs, but now its reckoning with slower demand, tariffs, and policy chaos.

The auto industry bet big on electric vehicles, but now those ambitious goals are falling apart. Demand was already slowing down when Donald Trump took office and took an ax to pro-EV policy: the elimination of the federal EV tax credit, kneecapping clean energy, and bulldozing emissions rules.

Tariffs have been taking their toll as well. And now US and European automakers are taking a bath on its EV investments, forcing them to readjust their model lineup. Hybrids are the new bet, and the EV future looks further away than ever — at least for the US. China continues to outpace the rest of the world in EV development, and stands poised to win that future.

It’s not an understatement to say that Volvo’s EV journey has been a bumpy one. The compact EX40 has been a consistent winner, but the Swedish brand’s other EVs have been plagued with problems. The EX90 was supposed to behave forced Volvo into an expensive hardware replacement. The tiny EX30 faired no better, with tariffs upending the rollout of the brand’s first mass-market affordable EV, Volvo’s compact, quirky EX30 had a lot of problems when it was first released.

Tariffs essentially erased its affordability, making it more expensive to own, and a battery recall made it dangerous to park indoors. Butdidn’t spell the end of Volvo’s efforts to sell more affordable electric models. In fact, the Swedish automaker is already at work on a new offering for the US market..

Luis Rezende, president of Volvo Cars America, said that the decision to discontinue the EX30 was not solely about tariffs and profitability, noting that the company is preparing to introduce a new EV in 2027 that will occupy a similar role in the lineup — though not necessarily at exactly the same price point as the EX30. , during its annual business briefing this week, built on a platform that it says will begin launching next year.

The RDX wasThat means we won’t get an all-electric Mazda until 2029 at the earliest. The Japanese automaker also plans on slashing its investment in EVs to ¥1.2 trillion through 2030, down from an earlier budget of ¥2.0 trillion , the CEO toldto helm Ford’s multibillion-dollar bet on electric vehicles and software, is stepping down next month. Getting a promotion will be Alan Clarke, the ex-Tesla engineer who now leads Ford’s California-based skunkworks lab.

Clarke’s new title will be vice president of advanced development projects, and he will continue to helm the effort to developon its EV investment, as well as the discontinuation of several electric models, including the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The company scrapped plans to build, and an electric commercial van.

Instead, Ford would focus on hybrids as well as its existing lineup of gas-powered trucks and SUVs, as it continues work on its UEV platform, which will eventually underpin a whole family of low-cost EVs, starting with a $30,000 midsize truck in 2027. — isn’t the end of BMW’s EV journey in the US.

The German automaker is shifting to its next-genwith the gas guzzling Atlas at its Chattanooga factory, right in the midst of a global oil crisis. The automaker says it will continue to sell ID.4s in the US while it still has inventory, and promises future version of the EV for the US market — with no timeline attached.

The ID.4 is the latest casualty of the Trump administration’s, Sony Honda Mobility determined there was not a “viable path forward” after Honda recalibrated its EV strategy following steep losses. A Tesla Cybertruck gleaming in the lot of the Tesla showroom in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 29, 2025. These past few weeks have been particularly brutal for the EV industry — and anyone who believes that electric vehicles are the future.

Thanks to slowing demand and policy whiplashes,And unfortunately, as is often the case, much of the focus seems to be on affordable models that had the potential to attract new customers. Meanwhile, ugly EVs that cost too much and do nothing to move the needle on EV adoption continue to darken our highways. The steady stream of news about automakers cancelling or discontinuing electric vehicles continues apace. This week it’s Volvo’s small, quirkyFirst, the EX30.

The small SUV was the most affordable EV in Volvo’s lineup, even if it took some time before it arrived on our shores. Volvo spokesperson Sophia Durr says that the automaker’s US division has decided to discontinue the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country after the 2026 model year. It will, however, remain on the market globally, including in Mexico and Canada.

, said it expected to make a net loss of ¥360 billion to ¥630 billion in the full year ending this month — which, according toAntonio Filosa attends the presentation of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid at the Stellantis FIAT Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, in November of 2025. The Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler parent company hasn’t said how much of that unfathomable sum is explicitly due to EV losses, as the write-down wiped away about 25 percent of the company’s stock value overnight.

Every automaker faces the same cooling EV demand and whipsawing political climate, yet Stellantis appears the most exposed, due in part to longstanding failures to keep up with evolving tech or consumer tastes. Don’t forget quality. An additional $16.7 billion charge forApu Gomes/Getty Images For decades, America’s auto industry was the envy of the world, driven by mass production, the rise of Detroit’s Big Three automakers, and the iconic stylings of the 1950s and ’60s.

Then, through a series of blunders and missteps, things started to unravel. There was the fuel crisis of the 1970s, which led to an influx of Japanese imports that bested Detroit in fuel savings and reliability. And then there were various global financial collapses throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, and a significant decline in automotive quality as the Big Three continued to push bigger and more expensive vehicles, at the expense of road safety and global competitiveness.

It seems clear at this point to say that Donald Trump does not want to spend a single dime on EV charging. Hefor the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which was approved as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. And when a federal judge EV chargers must now be built in the US, with components that also originate in the US, in order to receive federal funding, the US Department of Transportation said today.

Under the proposal, EV chargers would need to boost their US-made parts from 55 percent to 100 percent in order to be eligible for NEVI funding. But industry and environmental groups say the new requirements would essentially stop EV charging build-out in its tracks.

“The charges announced today largely reflect the cost of overestimating the pace of the energy transition that distanced us from many car buyers’ real-world needs, means and desires,” CEO Antonio Filosa said in a statement. The automaker is the latest to record a massive charge on its EV investment, as sales growth slows GM is ending production of its most affordable EV after the 2027 model year, replacing it with a gas-powered Buick.

The decision came less than a year after the automaker. But given the inhospitable environment around EVs these days, the Bolt’s days were likely numbered. GM has said its priority is profitable autos like the Buick that previously was built in China. Ford announced a series of changes to its gas- and electric-powered vehicle business aimed at dramatically increasing hybrid vehicle production in the face of slowing EV sales.

The automaker also will introduce some new products as part of this plan, including anThe news comes after Ford has weathered years of compounding losses from its struggling EV business. The 122-year-old company once had aspirations to surpass Tesla in battery-electric vehicle sales, but higher material costs and waning demand have since turned that goal into, with EV sales down over 60 percent in November alone. Now, Ford says it’s ready to pivot once again.

Getty Images President Donald Trump announced a new plan that lets carmakers pollute more by making less fuel efficient vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in general. The president wants the US to produce more oil and gas, and says that his agenda will boost business for American automakers. Critics contend that Americans will ultimately pay for these measures with higher fuel costs, as well as health risks and climate disasters stemming from tailpipe emissions.

General Motors will end production of its Chevy Brightdrop electric vans at its factory in Ingersoll, Ontario, the company said during its third quarter earnings call Tuesday. The decision was made as slow demand in the electric van market led to hundreds of Brightdrop vehicles piling up in dealer lots in both the US and Canada. GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker would assess the CAMI assembly plant for for future opportunities.

“This is not a decision we made lightly because of the impact on our employees,” she said in the earnings call. “However the commercial electric van market has been developing much slower than expected, and changes to the regulatory framework and fleet incentives has made the business even more challenging. ”. I’m filling in for Nilay for one Thursday episode while he’s settling back into full-time podcast hosting duties.

, and we’re talking about the federal EV tax credit. The tax credit expired at the end of September, and there are a lot ofby canceling models, delaying factory plans, and boosting hybrids as a short-term solution. The latest model to get the axe is the Acura ZDX, an electric crossover that had both Honda and GM DNA.with 325 miles of EPA rated range and a starting price of $60,000.

Like the Honda Prologue, the ZDX was built by General Motors at the automaker’s Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee thanks to a partnership between the two companies. It was supposed to be the big comeback of the ZDX, which was discontinued over a decade ago after poor sales. But as production was gearing up at the factory for the 2026 model, the decision was made to pull the plug. The name plate, however, will live on.

Stellantis said that it was renaming its Range-Extended Electric Vehicle Ramcharger pickup to Ram 1500 REV.

“This vehicle will set a new benchmark in the half-ton segment, offering exceptional range, towing capability and payload performance,” the company said in its announcement. Electric vehicles are at a crossroads. Sales are still going up, but many automakers are canceling or delaying new models, worried by recent policy moves that will make EVs more expensive to own.

Every day seems to bring fresh news of a delayed EV or a timeline that’s been pushed back, as automakers struggle to adapt to this newly volatile environment. President Donald Trump’s tariffs aren’t helping much, nor is the recent passage of his $3.4 trillion “big, beautiful” budget bill, which takesFord’s electric vehicle and software business lost $5.1 billion in 2024, up from $4.7 billion lost in 2024.

And the automaker doesn’t anticipate any relief this year, when it predicts it will lose as much as $5.5 billion on its EV business.. But the prediction of a tougher year ahead — Ford calls it “headwinds related to market factors” — underscores how far the company still needs to go before it can right-size its EV business. Ford also reported $1.4 billion in “cost improvements” from its Model e division.

The slick, electric sedan first introduced in 2023 was supposed to make its North American debut last year, after selling well in Europe and China, but was delayed indefinitely. Now VW is cancelling the ID.7 for the US and Canada, citing a “challenging environment for EVs. ”





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