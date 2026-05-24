The Great Escape's Soundtrack in Premier League Relegation Battle

The musical theme from the 1963 war film The Great Escape has become synonymous with teams escaping relegation in the Premier League, with West Ham fans humming it after scoring against Leeds and it reverberating across London to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where former Hammers boss David Moyes' Everton team are the visitors.

When Elmer Bernstein wrote the score to The Great Escape for the 1963 war movie of the same name, the American composer could hardly have envisaged its role in the Premier League 's relegation fight.

These days Bernstein's tune is a staple earworm for any team escaping the drop into the EFL. West Ham fans will hum along if they score early against Leeds and it will reverberate five miles across London to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where former Hammers boss David Moyes' Everton team are the visitors





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Premier League The Great Escape Soundtrack West Ham Leeds Relegation David Moyes Everton Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Nailbiter Premier League Relegation Fight Elmer Bernstein EFL Premier League Earworm

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