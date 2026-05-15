The Great Diamond of Spring and the Rich Realm of Galaxies

Explore the spring evening sky and discover the vast array of galaxies within. The Great Diamond, a striking star pattern, can be observed high in the sky and due south at around 10 p.m. local daylight time.

The Great Diamond of Spring in May's night sky and the rich realm of galaxies within. With the evening moon appearing as a crescent phase for much of this upcoming week, we now have an opportunity to view some of the fainter sky objects that now occupy our spring evening sky .

Looking high overhead and toward the south just after nightfall, there is a broad star pattern formed by four stars. The near-third magnitude star, Cor Caroli, is the faintest of the four that comprise a large diamond frame that can be found high in the sky and due south at around 10 p.m. local daylight time. The other stars in the diamond are second magnitude.

The Great Diamond appears to encompass a rather dull region of the sky, but it is here that lies a veritable treasure trove of numerous star cities. Roughly 2,000 to 3,000 galaxies have been photographed here with great observatory instruments. If you own a good reflecting telescope of at least 6-inch aperture or greater, a sweep of this region will reveal literally dozens of these galaxies appearing as a myriad of faint and fuzzy patches of light.

This is the only great cloud of galaxies that is available to the average amateur





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Spring Evening Sky Galaxies Star Pattern Cor Caroli Reflecting Telescope

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