The Great Classroom Valentine's Day Debate: Goody Bags or Simple Cards?

The trend of elaborate classroom Valentine's Day goody bags has sparked debate among parents, with some embracing the tradition while others find it excessive and potentially problematic. Some parents express concerns about the cost, the environmental impact, and the potential for creating economic disparities among children.

In recent years, the tradition of simple classroom valentines seems to have been replaced by elaborate gift packages, leaving some parents feeling bewildered, embarrassed, and even frustrated. Jaqueline Dowling of Greenville, South Carolina, recounts to TODAY.com how her then-3-year-old son, Max, brought home a massive haul of goodies last Valentine's Day, including Play-doh, a monster truck, and a personalized puzzle. 'I was completely shocked,' Dowling admits.

'I had rushed to Walmart a couple of days before, letting Max choose some old-school Spiderman cards with erasers, thinking that would suffice. When he came home with, literally, a basket overflowing with stuff, I was dumbfounded.'Determined to steer clear of this year's elaborate gifting frenzy, Dowling declares, 'I am not letting that happen to me again. This year, we are going all out.' While acknowledging her penchant for extravagance, she expresses surprise that this trend has begun in pre-kindergarten.Crystal Ransons of Southern California shares a similar experience. When her son was in kindergarten in 2023, they purchased simple valentines that could be folded into paper airplanes. This wasn't an isolated incident; Ransons notes that her son frequently receives goody bags for school birthday celebrations at their 'normal public school.' 'So, he's getting these goody bags at least twice a month, if not more,' she reveals. Ransons consciously decided against sending goody bags for Valentine's Day in 2024 and has no plans to do so this year either. 'I leave that up to my kids,' she explains. 'If they want to do the bags, I'll participate. But he hasn't expressed any desire to do them.'Carmela Lerner from Long Island, New York didn't initially intend to send any valentines to her son's 1st-grade classroom in 2023, but the teacher sent home a flyer the day before the holiday. So, Lerner stayed up late cutting out hearts and handwriting messages on them. 'I can't believe we were doing this,' she confesses to TODAY.com. 'At the end of the day, if you're a mom who loves sending goody bags, I have no problem with it.' Lerner's concerns are alleviated this year because the school sent home a flyer requesting parents to refrain from sending goody bags altogether for Valentine's Day. One mother, Olivetti, posted a TikTok video in January 2025, expressing her desire for parents to 'tone it down' and make things easier for everyone by sending less elaborate gifts. She recalls the simpler days when valentines consisted of cards purchased at the dollar store, emphasizing that parents today seem to be going overboard. Olivetti acknowledges that some parents genuinely enjoy giving, and that it fulfills them, but she finds the current trend excessive. She worries about the economic disparities between families, stating that there are families who can't afford to put together extravagant goody bags, and she doesn't want to make any children feel inadequate.





