The Grakappan Story Explained: What Does it Mean for Severance Season 2?

Severance season 2, episode 5 features a new story about the elusive Grakappan, used by Milchick to excuse Helena's actions. This intriguing tale raises more questions than answers, leading to speculation about Lumon's true motives and the deeper connections between characters and events.

In Severance season 2, episode 5, Milchick tells an interesting story about a figure known as the Grakappan, and here is what this story means, explained. One of the most consistent recurring story beats throughout Severance's two seasons is Lumon employees telling stories about the company's founder, Kier Eagan.

After the major reveal about Helly's identity in Severance season 2, episode 4, it seems that Lumon has decided that they must cover their tracks with another Eagan story, with Milchick this time telling the MDR team the take of the Grakappan. Severance season 2's first four episodes have been full of mystery, with Severance season 2, episode 4 acting like a mid-season climax. At the end of the episode, Irving's innie is killed while it is revealed that Helly has actually been Helly's outie, Helena, all along. Meanwhile, Mark was still being integrated, something that continues into episode 5. Severance season 2, episode 5 was tasked with carrying on the story after all of these major reveals, with the series showing how Milchick excuses Helena's actions from episode 4. The Grakappan Story In Severance Season 2 Isn't Based On A Real Swedish King & The Kier Eagan Part Is Probably Fake Too Close As was expected, Mark, Dylan, and Helly have a lot of questions in Severance season 2, episode 5, with most of these centering around why Helena Eagan was pretending to be Helly R. In response to this, Milchick tells a story about a figure known as the Grakappan. According to Milchick, he was a Swedish king who would wear a gray cloak (called a Grakappan) and leave the castle in disguise. The king would hide out among his subjects, with him spending time among the common folk in order to learn about their true needs. Related Why Burt's Innie Really Left Lumon In Severance & How It Changes Season 1's Tragic Twist Severance season 2's episode 5 reveals the real reason behind Burt's departure from Lumon, which significantly changes one tragic season 1 twist. Posts Like many of the other stories that Lumon tells the innies throughout Severance, this story is a lie. The story of the Grakappan is not based on a real Swedish king, with there being no record that one has done this before. It seems that the Grakappan story is another piece of Lumon propaganda that has been invented by the company in order to placate the innies. After all, it is clear that Milchick's Grakappan story is only being used to excuse Helena's actions, with this being the much deeper meaning of the tale. The Real Meaning Of The Grakappan Story & Why Milchick Uses It To Excuse Helena's Spying Lumon Is Covering Their Tracks Close After telling the story of the Swedish king, Milchick then explains that Kier Eagan was inspired by the story, with him doing a similar thing. According to Milchick, Kier used to disguise himself as a Lumon employee and work in the factories, with him hoping to hear the true needs of his employees. Milchick then states that this is a tradition that has been held by the Eagans for a long time, with Helena's plan of pretending to be an innie being the latest edition of this plan. Obviously, Helena Eagan's intentions with pretending to be an innie were not to make sure that the innies were happy. This is clearly another lie cooked up by Lumon, with Helena undoubtedly having ulterior motives. However, this lie makes it clear that the Grakappan story is meant to placate the innies, with Lumon hoping that they believe that they are being lied to for their own good. This would teach the innies not to question Lumon, although it is doubtful that Mark, Dylan, and Helly will buy Milchick's Grakappan story. How Milchick's Grakappan Story Connects To O&D's Secret Plans In Severance Season 2 Episode 5's Opening Scene What Are They Up To? Close Most of Severance season 2, episode 5 centers on Mark, Dylan, and Helly dealing with the aftermath of the ORTBO from episode 4. However, the exception to this is the episode's opening scene, which is a strange moment featuring the characters from O&D. In it, a mysterious man gets some medical supplies from O&D and carries them to the mysterious exports hall that Irving had investigated in a previous episode. Related Severance Season 1 Hidden Detail May Have Already Revealed How Irving's Innie Can Return After Woe's Hollow Irving's exit in'Woe's Hollow' isn't necessarily the end of his Innie's storyline, as there is still a little hope for a version of him to return. Posts 2 It isn't yet clear what the true meaning of this scene is. However, it is clear that Milchick's Grakappan story ties into it. The Trojan Horse comparison in the episode could have something to do with the exports hall moment, with O&D's research having a secret motive that only Lumon knows about. Lumon is clearly up to something sinister, and Helly's actions, Milchick's lies, and O&D's research all tie into this overarching Severance mystery





