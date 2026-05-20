The Government's Desperate Efforts to Prop Up Keir Starmer for the Final Weeks of His Premiership

The source leak indicates that the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) member thought that the Prime Minister would likely be 'terminated' by the publication of the documents. Meanwhile, Labour MP and chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Emily Thornberry, tweets about efforts to 'get to the truth' and 'having obstacles put in our way'. However, the government's cover-up continues in the hope that the truth will wait for the sick occupant of Number 10.

The Prime Minister was allegedly deeply concerned about the impending publication of Peter Mandelson 's appointment documents, according to a senior source close to the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC).

The source felt that the documents could be 'terminal' for the Prime Minister. Delays in the publication process, initiated to hide the documents, led to none of them being published until after the Whitsun recess. The ISC member Jeremy Wright revealed that the government was attempting to 'redact documents for other reasons... or, in some cases, to withhold documents altogether'.

Meanwhile, Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the United States, has been pictured in London last week. Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that her Committee and the ISC were 'trying our best to get to the truth, and we are having obstacles put in our way'





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Intelligence And Security Committee (ISC) Peter Mandelson Prime Minister (UK) Documents Publication Process Redaction Government Cover-Up Redacting Documents

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