The Gospel of Christmas Review: Tyler Perry Film Criticized for Lack of Madea and 'Threadbare' Story

Tyler Perry's Christmas musical follows a former pop star pressed into leading a New York Baptist church, but its faith story feels thin and unconvincing.

Critics have begun publishing their first reviews for Tyler Perry's latest holiday release, The Gospel of Christmas, delivering a verdict that paints the faith-based musical drama as a solemn endeavor that struggles to capture the festive spirit. The consensus among early reviewers is that Perry has stripped away the soap-opera extravagance and signature Madea character that his fans typically expect, leaving behind a gospel-heavy story that feels more like an extended Sunday sermon than a traditional holiday comedy.

The film positions itself as a straight-up drama of faith, focusing on themes of losing belief, testing one's convictions, and ultimately regaining spiritual grounding. While the narrative approach might have worked in a different context, critics argue that the film is wrapped around a family saga that feels rickety and threadbare, failing to provide the emotional depth or entertainment value necessary to carry a feature-length movie.

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Durrell Tank Babbs stars as Isaac Jefferson, a former bad-boy pop singer whose career declined approximately twenty years prior to the start of the story. Babbs delivers a capable performance, yet the role demands that his character mope, wallow in self-pity, and display anger and irritation in a repetitive cycle. Reviewers have compared the character's trajectory to George Bailey from It's a Wonderful Life at his most hopeless, but stretched out over a ninety-minute runtime without sufficient narrative justification.

Isaac's wife, Rebecca, is portrayed by Fantasia Barrino, and the supporting cast includes notable names such as Mason Douglas, Eric Wiltz, John Gray, Shirley Caesar, Le'Andria Johnson, and Yolanda Adams. Isaac's sons, Jacob and Esau, are played by Douglas and Wiltz respectively, with Esau depicted as a ten-year-old boy who does not speak, adding a layer of silent burden to the family dynamic.

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The narrative begins with Isaac's clergyman father on his deathbed, asking Isaac to take over the Baptist church founded by his great-grandfather in New York City. Isaac, cast as the prodigal son, has no desire to become a pastor but feels unable to refuse his father's dying wish. He moves with his family from Georgia to a studio-set version of New York City that critics have described as looking even stagier than the city depicted in Eyes Wide Shut.

The church, a large stone edifice, appears impressive as real estate, but Isaac quickly discovers a pile of foreclosure letters in the office. The institution is five months behind on rent, and with penalties and taxes, the church must raise $58,000 to remain open. This financial crisis serves as a backdrop to Isaac's deeper spiritual crisis, as he has forgotten how to pray and how to believe.

The Gospel of Christmas is structured as a musical, filled with churchy soul and gospel numbers designed to carry the action forward. While some of the songs are described as lovely and a few serve as pop-gospel rousers, critics note that their mood clashes sharply with the rest of the film. The songs do not lift the material; instead, they interrupt the drama and break up the heaviness like commercial breaks.

The family saga at the core of the film is criticized for being insufficiently filled in, with nothing explained convincingly. For instance, the movie never details how Isaac's career hit the skids twenty years ago, leaving audiences with a stripped-down parable that lacks necessary detail and nuance.

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A chorus of angels provides the film's only hint of levity, according to reviewers, though the overall effect is more parable than fully realized drama. The film also features a villain, Mr. Ehtami Lived, a pawn-shop purveyor who represents Temptation. Ricco Ross, who plays the character, is praised as a subtle enough actor to give the role more dimension than anyone else in the movie.

The film's biggest plot twist arrives when Isaac is offered $3 million to perform a concert tour. His family recognizes this offer as coming from the devil, even as the audience at his kick-off concert appears thrilled by the performance. Critics found this twist abrupt, wondering why his career had jumped the track if he was so talented.

Isaac's core burden is his loss of faith, and the story builds toward his return to belief. However, critics wish that this change had come in a more flowing and less contrived way. The narrative forces Isaac to get his faith groove back, but the execution is seen as artificial.

The Gospel of Christmas is essentially a film about believing in Jesus, yet critics conclude that the story it tells is hard to believe. The film attempts to merge faith-based messaging with holiday entertainment but ends up feeling like a sermon padded out to movie length without the necessary emotional or narrative glue to hold it together.