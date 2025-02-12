The Gorge: Two Assassins Face a Sinister Force

Apple TV+'s upcoming sci-fi horror action film, The Gorge, features Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as two opposing assassins tasked with guarding a seemingly bottomless chasm. As they face an unseen terror lurking beneath, their connection deepens, revealing a compelling story of survival and unexpected intimacy.

Two assassins, Drasa and Levi, find themselves bound by a deadly secret while guarding a mysterious chasm known as The Gorge . Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film explores the chilling reality of an unseen force lurking beneath the surface, threatening to unleash chaos upon the world. Drasa, a skilled sniper played by Anya Taylor-Joy , navigates the darkness of her profession, while Levi, portrayed by Miles Teller, seeks purpose in his isolated assignment.

Though separated by physical distance, an unexpected connection forms between them, adding a layer of emotional complexity to their perilous mission. As the unseen threat intensifies, Drasa and Levi are forced to confront not only their adversaries, but also their own vulnerabilities. The Gorge promises a thrilling blend of sci-fi, horror, and action, anchored by the palpable chemistry between Taylor-Joy and Teller.





