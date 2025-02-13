The Gorge: A Valentine's Day Horror Movie Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and John Teller

The Gorge, an upcoming sci-fi horror film set to premiere on Valentine's Day 2025, promises a unique cinematic experience. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and John Teller, the film follows two elite agents tasked with guarding opposite sides of a classified gorge, protecting the world from an unknown evil lurking within. Directed by Scott Derrickson, The Gorge is generating significant buzz, especially with its unconventional release date and the talents of its lead actors.

The Gorge , a sci-fi horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and John Teller , has a unique release date of February 14, 2025, Valentine's Day . Sigourney Weaver, who appears in the film, believes the release date is a stroke of genius. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Weaver stated, 'I think it is such a kick-ass Valentine’s Day movie. It’s a great date movie because it’s terrifying, and you’re going to be sitting in each other’s arms from, you know, the first half hour.

And it’s also one of those movies that sends thrills and chills up and down your spine the whole time; you don’t know what’s going to happen.' Weaver went on to say that releasing the 'romantic, suspenseful love story' on Valentine's Day was 'really smart.'The Gorge follows the story of two elite agents, played by Taylor-Joy and Teller, who are assigned to guard opposite sides of a heavily classified gorge. Their mission: to protect the world from an unknown evil lurking within. As the synopsis for Apple TV+ reads, 'Two highly-trained operatives (Teller and Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.' The synopsis continues, 'They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.'Directed by Scott Derrickson from a screenplay by Zach Dean, The Gorge marks Derrickson's return to the director's chair since 2021's The Black Phone. The film's producers include a notable lineup: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean, and Gregory Goodman.





