The Goonies, an adventure comedy film released in 1985, is a notable project by Steven Spielberg, although he did not directly participate in its production. The Goonies found its place on Pluto TV's Top Movies in the US, landing at #6, showcasing its enduring appeal. Disclosure Day, a new release by Spielberg, is trending on streaming services and features his impact on the industry through David Koepp's involvement. Collider offers exclusive quizzes based on movie preferences, and Pluto TV presents insights into popular movies. Join the community and discover a world of cinema on Collider's platform today. DISCLOSURE DAY RELEASE

It's no secret that Steven Spielberg is a renowned filmmaker with numerous nominations and significant contributions to the cinema industry. One of his projects where he was not directly involved in production is a '80s classic, The Goonies , released in 1985.

The Goonies is an adventure comedy film based on a story written by Spielberg and produced by his production company, Amblin Entertainment. The film follows a group of boys, named 'The Goonies,' who come across a map that leads to treasure belonging to the pirate 'One-Eyed Willy.

' They embark on an adventure to find this hidden fortune, hoping it could save their homes. Since its release, The Goonies has grossed over $65 million worldwide and gained critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, humor, and action sequences. The film landed at #6 on Pluto TV's Top Movies in the United States, between Men in Black and Scary Movie. The film's success can be attributed to its nostalgic appeal and cultural impact.

Recently, The Goonies found a place on the streaming charts, reaching #6 on Pluto TV's Top Movies in the US. For more movie trivia, check out Collider's quiz and find your film on their platform according to your preferences. Collider also offers movie news, reviews, and exclusive quizzes. Visit Collider today and immerse yourself in the world of cinema.

Currently, Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell, is trending on streaming services. David Koepp, the Jurassic Park writer, is a part of this project. Disclosure Day, directed by Spielberg, is built on the legacy of the filmmaker's impressive filmography. DISCLOSURE DAY RELEAS





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