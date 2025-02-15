The Goonies Sequel Finally Finds a Writer

Warner Bros. has made significant progress on the long-awaited sequel to The Goonies, with Potsy Ponciroli set to write the screenplay.

A sequel to the beloved 1980s fantasy film, The Goonies, is finally moving forward at Warner Bros. Potsy Ponciroli has signed on to pen the screenplay, though the film remains without a director. The producing team consists of Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Holly Bario, Chris Columbus, and Lauren Shuler Donner. Story details are unknown at the moment, and no actors are currently attached. Warner Bros.

has not set a release date for the project, and it's also unknown when it would begin production. The Goonies ranks among the most beloved genre pictures of its era, a follow-up has lingered in development for quite some time. Even though those involved with the original film have long expressed interest in a sequel, it never gained any momentum. However, back in January, it was reported WB was developing, fans would be forgiven if they weren't convinced that the sequel is definitely going to happen this time. But the fact that the film now has a writer is an exciting development, as it suggests it has emerged as a priority for WB. With legacy sequels remaining a hot commodity in Hollywood, it isn't surprising the studio wants to tap into that trend and bring back one of their classic properties.





