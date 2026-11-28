The instate rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M gave us another classic Friday night with a defensive battle that landed in favor of the Longhorns, 16-6. While

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver during the first half at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectdidn't play poorly, he had a hard time finding momentum when the Aggies were able to create pressure. Luckily, as they have all year, the Longhorns were able to rely on their defense to get the win. Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart got the start over Marcel Reed, who did get to play for a few snaps. Hart played okay, but didn't have any game-changing moments or plays.

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The Aggies offense continued to struggle heavily, even with the extra motivation of spoiling their rival. Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer takes down Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart for a sack during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Longhorns' defense played exceptionally as usual, outside of one matchup, which will be mentioned later.