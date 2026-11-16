The good, the bad and the ugly from Virginia's 36-7 romp over California

For the first time in over a month, Virginia's players, coaches and fans left Scott Stadium in a good mood. Saturday's 36-7 romp over a struggling, jet-lagged

Nov 14, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele watches as Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson leaps to intercept his pass during the second half at Scott Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectdidn't cure all that had ailed the Cavaliers during their three-game losing streak, but it did offer a rare chance to celebrate. Playing the style of "complementary football" that coach Tony Elliott has preached all season long, the Cavaliers looked much more like the confident team that thrashed NC State, Norfolk State and Delaware than the team that was thumped 51-7 at Wake Forest just 14 days earlier.

Also read Instant Takeaways From Virginia’s Bounce-Back Victory Against Cal

At 5-5, they still harbor bowl aspirations with two games left to play. A defense that couldn't get off the field against Wake suddenly turned offensive against the Golden Bears. Brandyn Hillman sniffed out a fake field goal attempt and set a school record with a 100-yard interception return, and Kam Robinson notched his fourth career pick-six later in the game. Those dynamic plays were part of a dynamic defensive effort.

It marked the first time since 2003 against Western Michigan that the Cavaliers had returned two interceptions for scores in the same game. Montino Williams also picked off a pass, and Virginia registered four sacks while holding the Bears to a season-low 201 total yards. It's been a while since his name showed up in the good column. Pribula's recent struggles mirrored his team's slide, and social media was full of calls for Elliott to bench him.

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But Elliott stuck with the status quo, and Pribula delivered a solid if not spectacular night: 16 of 24 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown and a team-high 67 rushing yards on seven carries . He did miss out on a likely second TD pass by forcing Martin to dive to secure a 30-yard gain. But most importantly, Pribula didn't take a sack or commit a turnover in three quarters of action.

Barring injury, his job appears to be safe for the rest of the season. It didn't cost them the game, but the Cavaliers were flagged eight times for 99 yards. That incuded two major penalties on Cal's only scoring drive: a personal foul by Dillon Newton-Short on the kickoff and a third-down roughing-the-passer flag on Matthew Fobbs-White that turned three points into seven. The flags weren't limited to the defense.

Hands-to-the-face calls on Makilan Thomas and Jack Rhodes short-circuited consecutive first-half drives and resulted in a punt and a field goal, respectively. Those mistakes weren't costly Saturday, but they could be detrimental against better opponents. Perhaps the only real negative was that so few people witnessed Virginia's bounce-back victory. The announced attendance of 39,423 seemed generous, given the vast rows of empty seats on the visiting side of Scott Stadium.

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Granted, it was a chilly day just before the holiday season and featured two struggling teams that entered the game on three-game losing streaks. Virginia fans apparently have turned their attention to their undefeated basketball teams. School officials are hoping for a better turnout for this Saturday's home finale against Georgia Tech. Steve DeShazo spent 39 years as sports editor, reporter and columnist for The Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg, Va.

He has covered University of Virginia sports for more than four decades, dating to his undergraduate days in the 1980s when he crossed paths with Ralph Sampson. He currently resides with his wife Christine in Arlington, Va. , where he enjoys live music, playing pickup basketball and walking his 100-pound dog, Bear.