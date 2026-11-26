Discover the best Sunday roast dinners in the UK according to The Good Food Guide, featuring top picks from Edinburgh to Cornwall with prices and menus.

Food enthusiasts across the United Kingdom now have an authoritative guide to finding the quintessential Sunday lunch experience. The culinary experts at The Good Food Guide have released their curated list of the top 40 establishments serving the classic roast dinner. This compilation spans the entire country, highlighting exceptional venues in the Scottish Highlands, Wales, and the English capital. The selection ensures that both meat-eaters and vegetarians can enjoy a high-quality meal without compromising on tradition or taste.

Top Picks In Edinburgh And The Highlands

Ardfern in Edinburgh, Lothians, offers a modern twist on the traditional pub lunch. Chef Roberta Hall-McCarron runs this casual café-bar, which is her third venue. The establishment serves its house roast every Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm. Diners choosing the meat option pay £29.50 for roasted beef rump cap, ox tongue stuffed Yorkshire puddings, hash browns, carrots, greens, and gravy. The vegetarian alternative is available for £28 and features roasted swedes and mushroom wellingtons. The venue also boasts a selection of over 100 wines to accompany the meal.

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Traveling north to Perthshire and Kinross, the Coorie Inn in Muthill provides a Michelin-recommended dining experience. This cosy historic village pub serves Sunday roasts from 12pm to 6.30pm each week. Guests can select a two-course meal for £45 or a three-course option for £50. The menu features roast striploin of Scottish beef, fish of the day, delicata squash, or Perthshire pork loin. Every meal is complemented by Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, root vegetables, cauliflower and broccoli cheese, seasonal greens, and gravy.

Premium Dining In Bristol And Suffolk

Bank in Bristol stands out for its commitment to local sourcing. The restaurant prepares its Sunday lunch weekly from 12pm to 7pm using meat sourced within 30 miles of the establishment. Options include smoked Hereford sirloin beef shin marmalade, barbecued middle white pork loin with black garlic and miso porchetta, roast salt marsh lamb rump, or coal-roasted lion's mane with a black garlic and miso glaze. Prices start from £25. The dinner is served with potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, crushed roots, spiced red cabbage, leeks, and greens. Google reviews specifically praise the vegetarian options for being substantial and satisfying.

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In Suffolk, the Easton White Horse operates out of a 17th-century coaching inn. The venue serves a traditional roast alongside a la carte dishes from 12pm to 4pm. The menu features locally brewed beer and has received high praise for its execution. Diners describe the food as delicious, noting the crispy Yorkshire pudding, perfectly cooked meat, and rich gravy with seasonal vegetables. Reviewers also highlight the quality of the vegetarian offerings, stating that everything tastes fresh and well-balanced.

Seasonal Specialties In Cornwall And Glamorgan

Flora, located on the Trelowarren Estate in Mawgan, Cornwall, offers a premium Sunday lunch for £60. This family-run restaurant utilizes seasonal food grown by the owners or sourced from a select network of producers on the picturesque Lizard Peninsula. The sample menu includes soup, 50-day dry-aged Hereford rib and slow-cooked feather blade, along with roast garlic and thyme potatoes. The emphasis on locally sourced ingredients defines the dining experience here.

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, serves homecooked food made with high-quality produce from the Penllyn Estate Farm. The Sunday lunch menu includes roasted leg of lamb for £24 and a butternut, kale, and apricot roast for £19.95. Customers frequently commend the friendly staff and the tasty food. Recent diners have described the setting as nice and the roast as amazing, followed by tasty desserts. This venue represents a strong option for those seeking a farm-to-table approach to the traditional Sunday meal.

The inclusion of Greyhound Inn in Pettistree, Suffolk, adds another traditional countryside pub option to the guide. This venue features beams across its ceiling and wooden chairs, creating a classic atmosphere for the roast dinner. These selections from The Good Food Guide provide a comprehensive overview of where to find the best roast dinners, ensuring that no matter the location, a high-quality Sunday lunch is accessible.