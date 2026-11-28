Karin Slaughter's The Good Daughter series debuts at number one on Peacock and HBO Max, driven by strong viewer numbers following its adaptation from the 2017 novel.

Bestselling author Karin Slaughter saw her literary universe expand significantly with the launch of her latest television adaptation, The Good Daughter. The series arrived on the Peacock streaming platform on November 12, 2026, marking a major milestone for the writer known for her gripping crime thrillers. The production quickly gained traction, securing the number one spot on Peacock's United States streaming charts shortly after its release.

The narrative adaptation draws directly from Slaughter's 2017 standalone novel, which focuses on the complex dynamics of the Quinn family in Pikeville, Georgia. The plot follows estranged sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn as their past collides with the present. The story is set against the backdrop of a violent home invasion that claimed their mother's life and left Samantha with permanent physical injuries.

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The narrative tension escalates twenty years later when a school shooting in their Georgia hometown forces Samantha to return from her life in New York. Meanwhile, Charlotte, who works as a town lawyer following in her father's footsteps, serves as the first witness at the crime scene. This convergence of past trauma and present danger drives the emotional core of the six-episode series.

Series Performance and Viewer Engagement

Industry data indicates that the adaptation resonated strongly with audiences during its initial window. Slaughter previously reported that the series attracted 5.2 million views in the United States during its first week on Peacock. The show maintained its popularity, remaining near the top of streaming charts more than two weeks after its premiere.

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International success mirrored the domestic performance, with the series released on HBO Max across Europe. It achieved number one status in multiple European countries, demonstrating the global reach of Slaughter's storytelling. This consistency in performance highlights the dedicated fanbase she has cultivated through her twenty-five published novels.

Creator Background and Adaptation Strategy

Karin Slaughter has established herself as a household name among crime fiction readers through works like Pretty Girls, False Witness, and Cop Town. Her previous screen adaptations, including Pieces of Her on Netflix and the ABC crime drama Will Trent, have already found new audiences on streaming platforms. The success of The Good Daughter adds to this growing portfolio of successful media translations.

The decision to release all six one-hour episodes simultaneously allowed viewers to engage with the full narrative arc without interruption. This binge-friendly format aligned with current consumption habits and contributed to the rapid accumulation of viewership numbers. The deep emotional weight of the Quinn family saga provided a compelling reason for audiences to commit to the full series.

Market Impact and Future Trajectory

The immediate chart dominance suggests a sustained interest in high-quality crime adaptations based on popular literature. The dual release strategy on Peacock and HBO Max maximized exposure across different regional markets. This approach ensures that the story reaches both domestic and international viewers effectively.

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The performance of this adaptation reinforces the viability of novel-based streaming series as a dominant format in the current entertainment landscape. As streaming platforms compete for exclusive content, partnerships with established authors like Slaughter provide a reliable foundation for success. The continued visibility of the show on charts indicates strong retention rates beyond the initial launch week.