The Good Daughter: Streaming Exclusive Series with Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as sisters dealing with the aftermath of a violent family attack from two decades ago. When Charlotte, now a lawyer, witnesses a new crime in their Georgia hometown, the investigation uncovers long-buried secrets and old memories. The series is available exclusively on Peacock.

Streaming exclusive Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as sisters Samantha and Charlotte, who are still living with the effects of a violent attack on their family 20 years earlier.

When Charlotte , now a lawyer, is the first witness on the scene of another violent attack in their Georgia hometown, the investigation that follows brings old memories and family secrets to the surface. , so you’ll need a subscription to tune in. Peacock currently offers two plans that include “The Good Daughter” and multiple ways to subscribe.all of your favorite reality TV shows and movies on each streaming service.

Also read In “The Good Daughter,” Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy Are in the Pursuit of Truth, Justice, and Nailing Georgian Accents

Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, celebrities and pop culture. Prior to joining The Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider ReviewsOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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