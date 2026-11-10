The Good Daughter Peacock Thriller Cast and Release Date Details

Peacock unveils The Good Daughter, a crime thriller starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy. Learn about the November 12, 2026 release date and cast insights.

Peacock is set to launch its new suspenseful crime thriller series titled The Good Daughter on November 12, 2026. The upcoming drama stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as sisters navigating a fractured family history rooted in violence. This high-profile addition to the streaming platform's lineup promises to deliver a complex narrative centered on resilience and enduring familial bonds.

The Good Daughter Plot and Character Dynamics

The official synopsis describes the series as a story wrapped in deep emotion, focusing on love and survival. Sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn have spent twenty years attempting to reconstruct their lives after a single night of violence shattered their past. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, the timeline shifts to the present day where Charlotte, now a defense attorney like her father, becomes the first witness at the scene.

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As the case unfolds, the narrative twists through painful memories and buried secrets. The story explores not only the survival of the characters but also the complex bond between the sisters and their relationship with their father. The plot suggests that what emerges from the investigation is a testament to the ties that bind families together despite trauma.

Meghann Fahy on Charlotte's Legal Journey

Meghann Fahy plays Charlotte, a character who follows her father into the profession of defense attorney. She noted that she resonated with Charlie's desire to do good and defend the accused, highlighting the character's resilience despite working through personal issues. Fahy described the role as a journey of self-liberation, watching the character break free from unnecessary shame.

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Fahy explained that the first few episodes show a girl who appears wonderful but is held back by things she has not yet made peace with. Seeing Charlotte free herself allows her to bring her loved ones, including her sister Sam and her husband Ben, closer to her. This emotional arc provides a satisfying progression for the audience throughout the series.

Rose Byrne Explores Sisterhood and Physicality

Rose Byrne portrays Samantha, exploring the messy middle of her relationship with Charlotte. She found the dynamic interesting, comparing it to a scenario where one is confronted with the truths of the past upon returning home. Byrne described playing the sophisticated, wealthy lawyer living in a high-rise apartment who returns to rural Georgia as a fun and challenging experience.

Byrne also highlighted the physical demands of the role, noting that Sam uses a cane and was formerly a runner. She worked with a physical therapist specializing in rehab to ensure the portrayal of her physical issues felt natural and authentic. Byrne aimed to tell the story of her body and what happened to her without looking comical, finding the process both delicious and interesting.

Creative Team Behind the Production

The series is based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, who also wrote all the episodes for the show. Both actresses praised the stability of having Slaughter penning the scripts alongside director Steph Green, who directed all episodes. They described this creative duo as a huge asset, noting that it is uncommon for one director to handle such a tall order across an entire season.

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The cast viewed Steph Green's accomplishment as nothing short of a miracle due to the intensity required to craft each episode consistently. Working alongside Slaughter, who knows the world of the story better than anyone, provided a unique experience for the actors. This consistent creative vision ensures that the tone and quality remain uniform throughout the series.