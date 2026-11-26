The Good Daughter premieres on Peacock with Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy in a gripping crime thriller adaptation of Karin Slaughter's novel, drawing strong audience ratings.

The streaming service Peacock introduced a high-stakes crime drama titled The Good Daughter on November 12, 2026. This new series features Academy Award nominee Rose Byrne and rising star Meghann Fahy in leading roles as estranged sisters. The show has quickly garnered attention from thriller enthusiasts seeking complex narratives and powerhouse performances.

The Good Daughter Plot and Source Material Origins

The narrative is adapted from the bestselling 2017 novel of the same name by author Karin Slaughter. The story centers on two sisters, Charlotte Charlie Quinn and Samantha Sam Quinn, who have lived apart for twenty years following a traumatic event. They reside in the small Georgia town of Pikeville, where their lives were shattered by a brutal home invasion that resulted in the murder of their mother.

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Sam is portrayed by Rose Byrne as a defense attorney, while Charlie, played by Meghann Fahy, follows in her father Rusty Quinn's footsteps as a lawyer. Their father, played by Brendan Gleeson, was devastated by the incident, and the family has carried unspoken secrets for two decades. The storyline resumes when Charlie witnesses another violent attack in Pikeville, forcing the sisters to reconnect.

The sudden return of violence in their hometown drags both women back into the past, resurfacing horrifying truths about the night that tore their family apart. The official synopsis emphasizes that the series explores not just survival, but the enduring ties between a father and his daughters. It highlights the complex bond between the sisters as they confront their shared demons and the buried secrets of their upbringing.

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Critical Reception and Audience Ratings Analysis

Since its release, The Good Daughter has received a mixed bag of reviews from professional critics and viewers alike. On the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, the series has earned a 79% approval rating from critics. Audience scores are notably higher, with viewers awarding the show an 87% positive rating, indicating strong engagement despite critical reservations.

Several reviews suggest that while the series deals with heavy themes, it maintains an engaging, pulpy tone similar to popular airport novels. One critic noted that the show coasts on vibes assisted by its powerhouse stars, which is sufficient to make it an easy binge. Another review highlighted how the dark subject matter is balanced by a narrative style that remains accessible to a broad audience.

Collider contributor Jessica Toomer gave the series an impressive score of 9 out of 10. She described The Good Daughter as potentially the best thing Peacock has released in recent years. Toomer praised the integration of two parallel timelines, noting that the childhood flashbacks are not filler but essential for shifting the meaning of the present-day murder mystery.

Cast Performances and Character Dynamics

The series benefits significantly from its stacked cast, particularly the dynamic between Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy. Toomer wrote that Fahy is delivering some of her best work as Charlie, while Byrne provides a worthy adversary for her character. The show treats the sisters as seriously as it treats the central murder mystery, avoiding the trap of letting character drama overshadow the thriller elements.

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Brendan Gleeson also receives high praise for his portrayal of the traumatized father, Rusty Quinn. He is described as a pleasure in every scene, adding depth to the family's fractured history. The production also features a unique visual approach, depicting small-town Georgia as green and sunlit rather than grim, which contrasts with the dark events unfolding within the story.

Series Format and Viewing Schedule Details

The Good Daughter is categorized as a TV-MA Drama Mystery Crime series. It runs for the year 2026, with the initial release occurring on November 12 of that year. The show is produced for the Peacock network and features showrunning credits for Karin Slaughter, alongside writers Debbie Ezer and Slaughter herself.

Directed by Steph Green, the series invites viewers to expand and collapse details about the characters' journeys. The core conflict involves Charlie and Sam Quinn living with the aftermath of a violent home invasion that killed their mother. Years later, Charlie witnesses a deadly school shooting, prompting Sam to reluctantly return to help investigate the attack and uncover the lingering secrets of their past.