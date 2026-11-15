The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Tennessee

Operation Blackout looked fantastic. Unfortunately, the Texas A&M football team had other ideas.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards runs the ball for a touchdown as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane attempts to tackle during the first half at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectUnfortunately, the football team provided several more.in a game that was somehow even uglier than the final score suggested. Mike Elko's team is now 4-6, leaving it with a slim chance of making a bowl game when everything is said and done. Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Cadet Wilson Winchester and Reveille X run out prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectEven in a season that has been a massive disappointment on just about every front, the Aggie faithful showed up and showed out. A remarkable 108,504 people packed Kyle Field, dressed in black and hoping to witness something resembling a competent performance. Texas A&M fans are historically awesome, and their continued support through this disaster of a season deserves recognition.

Elko understood as much, opening hisNov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Sure, Tennessee has a terrific defense, and something resembling this result was probably expected given Texas A&M's recent performances. But there's a difference between struggling against a talented opponent and making the simple act of moving the football look like an unsolvable mathematical equation that only Albert Einstein can solve. Texas A&M managed just eight first downs and possessed the football for less than 18 minutes.

The Aggies even led 7-6 at halftime before producing virtually nothing after the break. Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectReed completed nine of his 22 passes for 71 yards and an interception.

It was another sad performance in a season full of them, which makes the timing of Elko's decision all the more frustrating. This change had been a long time coming. Reed has struggled for weeks, and the Aggies have continued to run out an offense that rarely gives its defense a reasonable chance to win. , pointing instead to the offensive operation as a whole.

He's right about that. Reed hasn't received much help, but his own struggles have been impossible to ignore. The ugliness isn't simply that Reed got benched, though that's notable in its own right. It's that Texas A&M allowed things to reach this point without finding a better answer.

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Seth Dowdle graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism and joined On SI in 2025. In addition to writing for Texas A&M On SI, he writes for MLB On SI and is also the editor-in-chief at The Football Corner.