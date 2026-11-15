The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Patriots' Brutal Loss to Lions

What went right and what didn't in New England's Week 10 loss across the Atlantic Ocean.

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs in action with New England Patriots' Kevin Byard REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERSNew England drops to 5-5 heading into its Week 11 bye, with plenty to reflect on after a disappointing performance on both sides of the ball.

After orchestrating a promising opening drive, completing 3-of-4 pass attempts for 48 yards and picking up a first down with his legs, Maye was sacked by Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the red area following a pair of New England penalties. Maye was seen limping toward the sideline before heading to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Also read The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Tennessee

Their offense failed to consistently replicate the success of their opening drive and will await a status update on their young signal-caller heading into their bye week.

"That he couldn't function," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters when asked about the decision to rule Maye out without knowing the severity of the injury. "Couldn't play, couldn't run, couldn't do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute or function at that level.

"Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates after rushing in for a 5-yard touchdown REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERSa game in which they surrendered 478 yards and 45 points, the Patriots hoped to bounce back in Munich. That didn't happen. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs looked unstoppable, rushing 22 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 99 through the air.

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He led Detroit in rushing and receiving. And for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a dual citizen of the United States and Germany, he couldn't have asked for a better showing. Four catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Combined, Gibbs and St. Brown accounted for 350 yards of offense, more than double the Patriots' entire offensive output of 151 yards.

"There's a lot that we have to fix," Vrabel said. "You play good teams in this league, and you don't play well, you have no chance. And again, we know that.

"It's been a difficult season for Brown in 2026, having appeared in just four games through 10 weeks while dealing with ankle and knee injuries. Through his first five targets, Brown had managed just one catch for 6 yards while also being flagged for a false start. His fortunes appeared to be turning when a slant route turned into a 21-yard catch-and-run, something he had consistently done so well throughout his career.

However, Brown was slow to get up after the play. He made his way to the sideline, shaking his head as the Patriots medical staff prepared the blue medical tent. Brown eventually headed to the locker room with a hamstring injury and did not return for the remainder of the game.

"Wasn't able to finish," Vrabel said. "We'll see what the severity of that is when we get back and kind of go from there.

"Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez intercepts a pass by Detroit Lions' Jared Goff intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS Despite the poor defensive showing, the Patriots forced two turnovers, something they've struggled to do all season. After allowing a catch to St. Brown, Gonzalez was left on the wrong end of a nasty juke from the Lions wideout as he scampered for a 56-yard score.

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But later in the second quarter, Gonzalez undercut an in-breaking pass from Jared Goff intended for St. Brown, recording his first interception of the season.

" made a play, I came back and made a play," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, we want to win; it's not about me getting an interception or someone scoring or something like that. We went out there two weeks in a row and played bad. So I mean, we just gotta get to the drawing board and be ready for two weeks.

" Kevin Byard added another pick with 0:12 remaining in the first half when Goff threw a pass over the middle, right into the safety's waiting hands. Goff hadn't had a multiple-interception game this season before today. Without Maye, Tommy DeVito and the Patriots offense just couldn't get it going. DeVito struggled to manage the offense.

He threw an ugly interception over the middle on a pass intended for Mack Hollins, while Kyle Williams was wide open along the left sideline.

"Not good enough," DeVito said. "Offensively, just never really got going, not really was able to get into a rhythm or get drives going. Too many three-and-outs and kind of just hurting ourselves.

" The offense managed only 151 yards and reached the end zone all but once on a 10-yard Lan Larison reception. Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! Peter Gigliotti is a beat writer for Patriots On SI and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he earned degrees in journalism and sports communication and media.

He served as a contributing reporter for the Good Five Cent Cigar, URI’s student newspaper, and gained experience through internships with WPRI-12, NBC 10 WJAR, and the Section 10 Podcast. He also runs PatsWithPete, a New England Patriots-focused content platform where he covers the team, providing analysis and short-form video content across multiple social media platforms.