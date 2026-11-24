JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Good The Run Defense The Bad Trevor's INTs The Ugly Another week of bad refs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gets a pass off before being hit by New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Like with any NFL game, Week 11 provided the Jacksonville Jaguars with some good, some bad, and certainly some ugly.due to a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Also read The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Virginia Tech's 28-20 Loss to Miami

The loss revealed a few of the Jaguars' key issues, such as the state of the offensive line and running game, while also revealing some areas where the Jaguars have taken a step.that is likely exactly what the Jaguars needed to see. The only success the Giants had running the ball Sunday came via J.J. McCarthy scrambles, and he really just had the one 22-yard scamper. Otherwise, he had six rushes for 11 yards.

Eliminate McCarthy's lone long scramble, and the Giants rushed 24 times for 55 yards, an average of 2.29 yards per carry. The deeper metrics speak to the success the Jaguars had, holding Giants running back Cam Skattebo to 14 carries for 34 yards. The Jaguars were the 2nd-best rush defense of Week 11 in terms of EPA/Play and 4th-best in terms of success rate.

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Perhaps the most encouraging sign, though, was that the Jaguars showed real improcement in the running game after back-to-back middling performances. The Jaguars had their worst performance against the run in terms of EPA/Play of the year in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, while Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens was their fifth-worst.

The Giants were not far off from the Titans and Ravens in terms of rushing production and efficency entering Week 11, too, which means the Jaguars did not just suddenly get an easier opponent. As you will see in the table below, the Jaguars had their best game against the run by far during their post-Davon Hamilton stretch.but the results from Week 11 indicate that the Jaguars have gotten back on track in terms of their run defense, and Davis likely played a big role in that.

Considering the Jaguars are set to play the Titans and Tony Pollard again in Week 12, we should see just how far the Jaguars' run defense has come since their poor Week 10 showing. Then in Week 13, the Jaguars will be tested by Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. We will find out very soon whether the run defense is back to being elite, but it looked like it on Sunday.against the Giants would be ... reckless.

It is clear that this isn't a chicken or the egg situation; the Jaguars' offensive line was absolutely picked to pieces by Abdul Carter and the rest of the Giants' front from the first drive of the game, and Lawrence began to press as a result. It is likely not much of a coincidence that the Jaguars' two worst games on offense this season are the two games in which Lawrence has been pressured the most.

Looking at Lawrence's passing chart displays just how frustrating of a day it was for the Jaguars' franchise passer. Some quarterbacks get pressure and refuse to let go of the ball. Some get pressured and turn into Checkdown Charlie. But Lawrence is built differently than those quarterbacks, and his instinct is normally to keep chucking the ball downfield and, in this case, get even more aggressive.

That aggressiveness came back to bite the Jaguars more than once. Lawrence's two interceptions were arguably his two worst throws of thes eason, and he had several other passes that looked like they could have been intercepted as well. It is clear why Lawrence struggled, but it is also clear that the Jaguars' offense is not built to win without Lawrence playing at a high level.

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When he struggles, the entire unit struggles, and that is what we saw on Sunday. The Jaguars had plenty of their own ugly on Sunday. The offensive line and overall protection plan was terrorized off the jump, and Carter looked like prime Von Miller for four quarters as a result.

But it is hard not to think the officials were the worst part of this game, and it isn't even justJames Winston seemingly being short on a 4th-down QB sneak Officals flagging the Jaguars for having 12 players on the field before going, whoops, bad math! They then picked up the flag. The Chris Rodriguez Jr. challenge fiasco, which Liam Coen took the high road on when asked about it on Monday.

“Yeah, challenging for sure to lose one of your challenges, for that. Everybody makes mistakes, just as we do; mistakes are made," Coen said on Monday.

"Everybody makes mistakes," is for when your teenager puts a dent in the car. It is for when you sneeze on the salad bar. It is not for the National Football League. This was a maddening game to watch from purely an operational standpoint, and the NFL has a big problem considering this may not have even been the worst-officiated game of the Jaguars' season.

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.