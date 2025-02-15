The Golden Anniversary of SNL: A Look Behind the Curtain

This article commemorates the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live (SNL) by delving into the behind-the-scenes experiences of past and present cast members. It explores the unique energy of live performance, the collaborative spirit of the production, and the challenges and triumphs of creating iconic comedy moments. Through interviews with Laraine Newman and Nora Dunn, the article offers insights into the show's enduring legacy and the secrets behind its success.

Shortly before NBC's Saturday Night lit up American TV sets on Oct. 11, 1975, producer Lorne Michaels and seven unknown actors and comedians appeared on The Tomorrow Show, a late-night talk show with Tom Snyder, to promote their new 90-minute variety series. We've got eight and we're hoping for two for it to really work, Michaels deadpanned to Snyder about his new cast. So, not all of these people will become stars.

Sitting next to him? Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Laraine Newman. Despite Michaels' tongue-in-cheek prediction, they would, in fact, go on to become not only stars, but legends as the original Not Ready For Prime Time Players on the soon-to-be renamed Saturday Night Live. Now, 50 years later, the sketch comedy show has gone on to become the most Emmy-decorated television show in history, receiving countless nominations, awards and accolades. And, in 2017, those original cast members were inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. Defined by its satirical and often censor-defying comedy, along with performances by cutting-edge musicians and artists, SNL has been a touchstone of American pop culture for five decades. In that time, more than 160 cast members have come and gone, many of them going on to become legends in their own right. In honor of SNL's golden anniversary, TODAY.com sat down with past and present cast members to learn what really goes on behind the scenes of the late night show — from the anxiety to the exhilaration — what viewers at home might be surprised to find out, along with their take on the best character breaks and sketches that didn't go quite as planned. Here's what they revealed. Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Laraine Newman (1975 to 1980) What does it feel like when you're performing live on SNL? You can only be aware of the audience that's in the studio. There's no sense, at least from my experience, that there's millions of people watching. It's like everything I was trained to do at The Groundlings where we did sketches and were in place, in costume, doing the sketch, lights out, run off, change, get back down to your spot, lights up and do the next sketch. That's exactly what SNL is. What's the most surprising part of what goes on behind the scenes? What's heroic is that the set designers, they have four days to build sets for sketches that might not even make it to air. The craft of the look of the show, the work that goes into that, the thought that goes into it. The fact that the writers get to collaborate with every aspect — wardrobe, makeup, everything — to really optimize their material. I don't think there's any show like that. Is there one moment where you broke character or one sketch that didn't go as planned that stands out in your mind? Lorne Michaels did not want us to laugh, and I never got close to laughing, except when Rodney Dangerfield hosted. We were doing a takeoff on the Woody Allen movie Manhattan called Manhasset. (Dangerfield) is saying, Tracy, don't go to Manhasset. I tell ya, it's rough. I got a waterbed and there was a guy at the bottom of it. Now, I'd heard that joke in read-through and the rehearsal and it still got me. If you watch it, you can't tell. But I am dying. It is everything I could do not to laugh. Nora Dunn (1985 to 1990) What does it feel like when you’re performing live on SNL? There's something about the camera coming on — you come to life. Because right before that, you're not. It's like your dead, and you're revived and it's a 'do-or-die' situation. And you go, 'Well, I got here.' I always tell myself, 'You got here. There's a reason that you are here.' I don't think you do it. I think the other side does it. The lights do it. They go, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 ... boom! It just happens. You can't plan it. What’s the most surprising part of what goes on behind the scenes? When you're watching a sketch, right behind that wall, someone's taking their clothes off and putting on a costume and having a wig grabbed off their head and put something else on it. You have to make those quick changes. You might be on with a guest star, the host, and you're like, 'Gotta get my clothes off!' You're not naked, but next to naked. Every time there's a sketch on Saturday Night Live, there's all kinds of stuff going on in the background. Is there one moment where you broke character or one sketch that didn’t go as planned that stands out in your mind? We were not supposed to use cue cards, but we all did. But Lorne was like (imitating Michaels), 'They're there if you need them. That's why they're not there, because you don't know your lines.' So, Jon (Lovitz) and I had to do a sketch with Charlton Heston. He needed glasses, but he said he didn't. He didn't wear glasses, so they had to make his cue cards huge. So, we had huge stacks of cue cards and we were doing an Egyptian scene





