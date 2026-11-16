New Weight Loss Drug Ribupatide Shows 17.7% Weight Loss in Trial

A new clinical trial shows ribupatide, a triple agonist weight loss drug, produces up to 17.7% weight loss in 48 weeks, surpassing existing GLP-1 drugs. Experts warn faster weight loss may worsen facial aging effects like sunken cheeks and loose skin.

A new weight loss drug called ribupatide has demonstrated significant weight loss in clinical trial s, with participants losing up to 17.7% of their body weight in 48 weeks.

This triple agonist drug is being developed by Kailera Therapeutics and works similarly to Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound but is designed to bind more tightly to its targets and stay active longer in the body. The results suggest it could be more powerful than current weight loss medications. In the 48-week trial, researchers from Fudan University in Shanghai recruited 567 adults who were overweight or obese.

Also read Ribupatide Weight Loss Trial Shows 17.7% Body Weight Drop

They divided participants into four groups: three received weekly injections of ribupatide at doses of 2 milligrams, 4 milligrams, or 6 milligrams, while the fourth received a placebo. All participants also followed a lifestyle program with dietary counseling and recommendations for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. After 48 weeks, those taking the lowest dose of ribupatide lost an average of 10.7% of their starting body weight.

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Those on the 4-milligram dose lost 16.4%, and participants taking the highest dose lost 17.7%. The placebo group lost just 1.4%. Weight loss had not started to level off among participants taking the two highest doses by the end of the 11-month study, suggesting they could have lost even more with longer treatment.

For comparison, in a separate clinical trial, people taking a 2.4 mg dose of the popular GLP-1 shot Ozempic lost an average of 14.9% of their body weight over 68 weeks. This makes ribupatide's results appear more potent in a shorter time frame. Although none of the participants had diabetes, researchers found that those taking ribupatide had reductions in blood sugar, as well as improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol.

Ribupatide Side Effects And Waist Measurements

Participants taking ribupatide saw their waist measurements drop by between 9 and 14 centimeters, compared with just 2.5 centimeters among those on the placebo. The most common side effects were digestive problems, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. The researchers said the symptoms were generally mild to moderate and occurred most often as participants increased their doses. Study authors said their results are promising and come amid a need for more pharmacological treatment options as obesity continues to affect millions.

In the US, four in 10 adults have obesity and an even larger share are overweight. Among children and teenagers ages 2 to 19, just over 21% have obesity. A September Gallup survey found that 11% of US adults were currently taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss, up from just 3% in 2024.

Overall, 15% said they had taken one of the blockbuster drugs at some point in their lives, a jump of nine percentage points in just two years. As new weight loss drugs like ribupatide show even greater efficacy, experts are warning about potential side effects on appearance. Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are GLP-1 receptor agonists, while Mounjaro and Zepbound are dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonists.

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Ribupatide Causes Dramatic Facial Changes

Ribupatide is a triple agonist, and experts say it could lead to more dramatic facial changes, often called Ozempic face, which includes sunken under-eyes, hollow temples, and loose skin. Dr. Daniel Gould, a plastic surgeon, explained that since retatrutide, another triple agonist, produces more significant weight loss than GLP peptides, patients may have an even more exaggerated appearance of a sunken, aged look.

He added that facial bones can become more prominent as fat disappears, and the skin can thin as collagen and elastic fibers have less underlying fat plumping them up. One of Gould's patients, who did not take retatrutide, lost 80 pounds and then underwent plastic surgery to address her loose skin. Traditionally, weight loss happens gradually over time. But with GLP-1-assisted weight loss, transformations can be considerably faster, leaving the skin less time to adjust.

This is why patients have been flocking to plastic surgeons' offices after using GLP-1s and noticing facial changes that make them look older. Because ribupatide is expected to produce faster results, it will also leave the skin less time to adjust. Weight-loss experts told Men's Health that the best way to prevent dramatic facial changes is to shed excess pounds gradually.

Ribupatide Market Entry And Appearance Tradeoffs

Some people are already purchasing reta, or drugs that claim to be reta, through the gray market and posting their weight loss transformations online. But beyond their bodies, the weight loss is also affecting their faces. As ribupatide moves closer to market, its high efficacy may come with trade-offs in appearance that patients and doctors will need to manage.