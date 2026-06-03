The 'Godzilla jab': I'm considering switching to the unlicensed weight-loss treatment

I'm facing a dilemma as I've stopped losing weight on Mounjaro and I'm considering switching to the unlicensed 'Godzilla jab', retatrutide, which has shown incredible results in trials but is not yet available on the NHS.

I'm facing a dilemma as I've stopped losing weight on Mounjaro and I'm considering switching to the unlicensed 'Godzilla jab', retatrutide, which has shown incredible results in trials but is not yet available on the NHS.

The positive impact of Mounjaro on my mental and physical health was so strong that I became 'addicted to it' but now I need to try something new. Retatrutide, developed by Eli Lilly, works by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and slow gastric emptying and has shown a better weight-loss result than Mounjaro in trials, with patients losing more than a quarter of their body weight in 18 months.

However, the drug is not yet licensed and cannot be legally dispensed by a pharmacy, which means it can only be found on the 'grey market'. I've done some research and found that it's ridiculously easy to get hold of but it might be an issue in terms of my health. The 'grey market' for reta is open and seemingly without fear of prosecution, as long as the packaging states 'for research purposes only'.

I'm considering switching to reta because I'm unwilling to pay as much as £370 per month for the higher dose I feel I need to get the scales moving again. I've found a friend of a friend who has already taken the reta plunge and I'm thinking of following in their footsteps. But I need to be careful and do my research before making a decision.

I'll be looking into the safety and quality of the imported dupes and making sure I know what I'm getting into before I take the plunge. I'm excited about the prospect of losing more weight and improving my mental and physical health but I need to be cautious and make an informed decision





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mounjaro Retatrutide Weight Loss Unlicensed Treatment Grey Market Health Risks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHS Grapples with £650 Million Annual Cost of Missed GP Appointments Amid Ministerial Rejection of FinesA surge in missed GP appointments costs the NHS up to £650 million annually, yet ministers maintain their opposition to fining patients despite public support for penalties. The article examines the financial toll, regional disparities, and systemic pressures on primary care, alongside government initiatives to improve access and appointment adherence.

Read more »

Midwife at scandal-hit NHS trust told colleagues 'don't be too kind' to patientsA senior midwife's resignation letter reveals staff were told to send worried pregnant women home and used code 'FOH' on whiteboards to indicate patients they wanted to leave. The Nottingham trust faces Britain's largest maternity scandal review, with findings due this month.

Read more »

Addicted to Mounjaro, Louise Atkinson Struggles with Weight LossLouise Atkinson, who lost two stone in six months while taking Mounjaro, now faces a dilemma as she has stopped losing weight. She explores alternative options like retatrutide, a powerful GLP-1 that delivers better weight-loss results but is not yet licensed.

Read more »

The Weight-Loss Plateau: From Mounjaro to the Unlicensed Godzilla JabAfter losing two stone on Mounjaro, the author hits a plateau and considers switching to retatrutide, an unlicensed but powerful GLP-1 drug available on the grey market, raising health and legal concerns.

Read more »