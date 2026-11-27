Not to be a downer, but the Chicago Bears didn't exactly look dominant in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving day. By any stretch,

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs with the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Malik Muhammad II during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect By any stretch, Chicago proved contender status in taking the NFC North divisional lead with 11 games down and six to go. Still, the Bears' leaky defensive performance and familiar struggles in the offensive trenches prove that 9-2 doesn't automatically mean this is a championship season.

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Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Simmons himself has drawn plenty of double-teams, so the issue have been on his teammates' inability to plug gaps. Thursday was a particularly rough day for the interior defensive trenches against Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.