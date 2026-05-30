The Girl on the Train: A Thriller Based on a Bestselling Novel

The Girl on the Train is a psychological thriller film based on Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel. It follows Rachel Watson, a recently divorced woman who becomes obsessed with a seemingly perfect couple she sees during her daily train ride. When the woman she has been watching goes missing, Rachel becomes entangled in the investigation, even though her own memory is unreliable.

After Gone Girl arrived like a whirling dervish and messed up viewers all over the place, studios were desperate for the next big "there's a woman in trouble and she may be an unreliable narrator " thriller.

This particular film arrived right in the middle of that wave, and while it never became quite as memorable as some of the more successful movies of that time, it's the perfect kind of movie you'd stick on late at night on a Saturday with a glass of wine and end up hooked. And nobody would argue with that for a review. The Girl on the Train is pulling into the Netflix station on June 1.

The film is based on Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel, and follows Rachel Watson, a recently divorced woman who becomes obsessively fixated on a seemingly perfect couple she sees during her daily train ride. But when the woman she has been watching goes missing, Rachel becomes far too entangled in the investigation, even though her own memory is all over the place, and her connection to the case is far messier than anyone could possibly imagine.

The Girl on the Train stars Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as Rachel Watson; Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) as Anna Watson, Rachel's ex-husband's new wife; Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven) as Megan Hipwell, the missing woman; Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive) as Tom Watson, Rachel's ex-husband; Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as Scott Hipwell, Megan's husband; Allison Janney (I, Tonya) as Detective Riley, the investigator on the case; Édgar Ramírez (Carlos) as Dr. Kamal Abdic, Megan's therapist; and Lisa Kudrow (Friends) as Martha, a woman from Rachel and Tom's past





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