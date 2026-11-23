The actor also traces parallels between George's campaign against anti-monopoly legislation and the ParaBros merger in Season 4.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Album Boasts 29 Songs; Releases Ahead Of FilmAs has been building since last season when George survived an assassination attempt in his home, a troubling laudanum addiction has come to light for the railroad tycoon, whose behavior early on in the season has grown more and more unpredictable.

Matt Damon & David Letterman Make Blink & You Missed It Cameos On ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Premiere “I think it is fairly easy, when you have a long-term injury, and you do have lingering pain, to fall into opiate addiction. I think that is a real thing, but I also think George is someone with a really indomitable will.

Also read HBO Renews The Gilded Age for Season 5 as Season 4 Finale Approaches in December 2026

And I think for someone like him, in our story, to slip into the situation, I think there’s something else going on in his life,” Spector told Deadline.

“I think that something else is the destabilization of his relationship with Bertha. I don’t think that’s entirely it. I think, after the shooting last season, he’s really having a gigantic midlife crisis.

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He’s built this enormous empire, and he’s suddenly realized he doesn’t really know who he is anymore, what his values are, and if and if he wants to keep living his life the way he has been, so I think the laudanum comes along at just exactly the wrong time for him. ” George is under extra pressure this season with President Grover Cleveland in town and working on antitrust legislature, which would threaten the railroad monopoly he has worked so hard to construct and protect.

Add J.D. Rockefeller into the equation wanting to cut back prices he pays Russell Industries to transport his oil, and George feels very cornered in business. Spector had hinted that his character was“Rockefeller was this really interesting character, and so we learned more about him from the research. I’m from Cleveland, and he’s originally from Cleveland.

And he basically bankrupted Toledo or some city. He ripped them off, but he was also really pious, and he did do the price fixing,” co-showrunnertold Deadline.

“That’s something he did do. He was ruthless in business, but in church all the time. I love to put characters under pressure. I think it’s where the magic happens, and George and the laudanum —Doctor Dunbar had actually suggested that last season.

” The tincture of opium was prescribed by the white doctor who attended to George’s gunshot wound after Dr. William Kirkland saved Mr. Russell’s life in Season 3.

“She did say, ‘You know that you can get addicted to it,’ and so we planted that last season, and what I love is that, Morgan plays it just so deftly and just beautifully — this vulnerable side of George. And in the first season we see George, there’s a character who gets down on his knees and begs him, ‘Spare us,’ and now George is is really at his knees ,” Warfield said.

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‘The Gilded Age’ Producers Address George’s Shocking Decision In Season 3 Finale: “He Feels Bertha Made Him Act Against His Instincts” Will Morris turned out to be the man responsible for the attempt on George’s life, and there is history between the two, because Will is the son of Patrick Morris, the business partner of George’s who took his own life in Season 1 after a deal he made with railroad magnate went bad. A meeting with Daniel Manning, Secretary of the Treasury during the first two years of Grover Cleveland’s presidency is one of the last instinces of Season 4 in which George exhibits normal behavior despite his substance abuse.

It’s explicitly established during that chat that President Cleveland thinks “monopolies threaten our way of government. ” George wants to meet with the president, and also Rockefeller, to convince the United States leader that he could gain him political backing in New York for re-election, which George things is iffy for Cleveland.

Vieweres can’t help but notice similarities with the merger taking place between“About the merger thing, Julian and Sonia have a really fantastic record of being a little clairvoyant in terms of the things that they choose to take on in these seasons, and I think partly that’s because there are just so many structural parallels between the era at the end of the 19th century and the era we’re living in now in terms of wealth inequality and concentration of monopoly power,” Spector said.

“And what’s fascinating is that those structural similarities create really similar consequences, and that’s because of the way capitalism works. These are systemic dynamics, and they play out in similar ways, no matter what time you’re living in. So yeah, I think either Julian is Nostradamus or maybe there are some structural issues with our political economic system.

” George also confronts Rockefeller at the gentleman’s club they both frequent for business and social life, displaying increasingly erratic behavior and raised voice, as he communicates to the oil baron his plan to get President Cleveland on their side. Netflix’s ‘Minimum Wage’ Ushers In Streaming’s Short-Ep Sitcom Era