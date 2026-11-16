‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton on Peggy’s Big Day: “It Was Like Eating Candy and Steak All at the Same Time”

Denée Benton breaks down the big wedding of Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland on HBO's lush period drama 'The Gilded Age'

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— on HBO’s “The Gilded Age. ” In an accurate reflection of the 19th century, Peggy has been handed some of the heaviest material on Julian Fellowes’ hit period drama. But Benton has also advocated for her character to partake in some of the lush fantasy that otherwise pervades the show. And starting with last season’s meet-cute with handsome doctor William Kirkland , Peggy did.

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This Sunday, Peggy and William’s romance reached its zenith with the couple’s wedding, one of the most emotional and cathartic scenes “The Gilded Age” has produced to date. Benton namechecks Emmy-winning production designer Bob Shaw, costume designer Kasia Walicka-Maimone and producing director Salli Richardson Whitfield with bringing Peggy’s walk down the aisle to life.

“They did us such justice with how stunning it all looks. The amount of background that it took to fill that church, and to shoot in a church from that time with the stained Tiffany glass and the light shining in — it made the whole room have this warm glow. ” Peggy and William’s nuptials aren’t just a hard-won moment for the couple themselves.

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As written by Fellowes and executive producer Sonja Warfield, who share credit on the season’s scripts, the wedding is loaded with the significance of a Black couple forming a family just a couple of decades after the Civil War. Theater veteran Adrienne Warren becomes the latest Tony winner to grace “The Gilded Age” as Peggy’s cousin Ava, whose gift is to serenade her and William as part of the Jubilee Singers, a real-life a cappella ensemble who sang spirituals developed under slavery for post-emancipation audiences. After a tense back-and-forth with William’s mother Elizabeth — more on that shortly — Peggy and William also partake in the ritual of jumping over a broom together, another holdover from an era when slavery prevented Black couples from staging more elaborate celebrations.

“Salli and I were kind of in a loving conspiracy together about like — OK, this cannot be a quick montage,” Benton says of the broom jump, which is ultimately presented in slow motion. “This needs to be the historical TV moment that it really is. HBO was really on board to make sure that we carved out enough space for it, because I really think audiences are going to be moved in ways that they don’t expect.

They’re seeing something new — not something that didn’t exist, but something that hasn’t been framed. ” U2 Gets On Its Boots for First All-New Full-Length Record in Nine Years, 'Carnaval de Luz,' With More Callbacks to Band's '90s Peaks Than '80s Glories: Album ReviewBenton is acutely aware of what it means for Peggy to experience the same rite of passage as wealthy white characters like Gladys Russell , whose marriage to a duke was a major storyline last season.

“It really legitimizes Peggy as one of the romantic leads of the show,” Benton says.

“It’s like, this is a character we are now loudly naming and investing in. ” Peggy also has a thriving career, but starring in a marriage plot cements her as a true heroine of this Edith Wharton-inspired universe.

As moving as it is to watch Peggy and William say “I do,” there’s a more delicious thrill in watching her face off with her longtime adversary Elizabeth, a snob from Newport, Rhode Island’s historical Black elite who looks down on Peggy’s parents for their humble beginnings. When Elizabeth tries to veto the broom, Peggy stands her ground, draws a boundary and firmly puts her now mother-in-law in her place.

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“As an actor, that scene made me so much better,” Benton says of sharing the screen with Rashad. “It was like eating candy and steak all at the same time. ” Peggy is a kind and decent person, but her showdown with Elizabeth also shows her sharper edge: “What I love about that scene is, it’s very elite shade,” Benton observes.

“It’s an olive branch, but Peggy is really saying, ‘Listen, baby girl, your son already chose me, so we can do this the easy way or the hard way. ’ I like to make Housewife comps. I just think that elite Black women throw shade in a way that you don’t even realize you’ve been sliced, and then you look down and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m bleeding! When did you throw the knife?

’” In addition to Warfield and Whitfield, Benton credits historian and co-executive producer Dr. Erica Dunbar and executive producer Davita Scarlett, a new addition to the writing team in Season 4, for shaping Peggy’s arc.

“What’s really special is that Season 4 feels like it’s even more Peggy’s season than Season 3 was,” Benton says of the collective effort to craft a multifaceted Black heroine who gets to have her accomplishments and her escapism alike. “It feels like we’ve really broken the ceiling and we’re front and center now.

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