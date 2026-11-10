The Gilded Age Season 4 No Longer Needs a Downton Abbey Crossover

The Gilded Age season 4 has moved past fan demands for a Downton Abbey crossover, with HBO's period drama now standing on its own merits in 2026.

The Gilded Age, the HBO period drama created by Julian Fellowes, has reached its fourth season in 2026 without the question that dogged its early run. For years, fans and critics asked when the show would cross over with Downton Abbey, the earlier Fellowes hit. According to the source report, that request has now largely faded as The Gilded Age continues to receive strong reviews.

The show debuted on HBO in 2022 and has consistently earned stellar reviews since then. The source describes this as a pretty impressive achievement, given the stiff competition the costume drama faces on streaming and cable television.

Also read The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 2 Details: 'You Won't Hear Me Beg' Recap

The Gilded Age No Longer Needs a Downton Abbey Crossover

The Gilded Age season 4 does not need a Downton Abbey crossover, according to the source report. There has been no press about a potential canon crossover between the two series, and no mention of one in the show's publicity materials.

The shift is also visible in the ratings. The source states that Season 3 was a ratings smash and that The Gilded Age is still setting records in season 4. The report argues that this shows the show has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right worldwide.

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Early comparisons were natural. Downton Abbey ended its original run in 2015, but interest was revived by a hit movie of the same name in 2019. Its first sequel, A New Era, was released in 2022, earning $97 million and gaining largely positive reviews.

The Gilded Age Built Its Own Answer to Downton Abbey

The Gilded Age has moved beyond its comparisons to Downton Abbey, the source suggests, because the franchise has reached a definitive end. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, released in 2025, earned positive reviews and over $100 million at the box office, but it marked a nostalgic final bow for the franchise.

Within the story itself, The Gilded Age introduced an alternative family of notable British aristocrats, the Buckinghams from England. The source notes that they function much like the heroes of the earlier show, effectively filling the role a crossover might have played.

The source also points out that Fellowes has never definitively stated that Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age are set in the same universe. As a result, a crossover might not even make sense. By introducing the Buckinghams, Fellowes made it clearer than ever that his newer series can stand without constant reference to its predecessor.

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Why Avoiding a Downton Abbey Cameo Paid Off

Avoiding an early Downton Abbey cameo has strengthened The Gilded Age, according to the source report. The decision protected the HBO show's appeal from an unnecessary crossover at a time when its fourth season is still growing in popularity.

The source also places The Gilded Age within a wider field of period dramas. Bridgerton, the Netflix franchise, has as much in common with the Prime Video romance novel adaptation Off Campus as it does with Fellowes's historical drama. Apple TV's The Buccaneers, My Lady Jane, and Sanditon also raised the raunch quotient shortly before The Gilded Age arrived.

Season 4 is therefore being judged on its own terms. The report concludes that The Gilded Age is no longer compared with Downton Abbey as a lesser-known upstart, and that its steady creative direction has paid off for HBO.