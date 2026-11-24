An analysis of the fourth season of The Gilded Age focusing on George Russell's laudanum addiction following an assassination attempt and Oscar van Rhijn's repressed grief over his late partner, set agaInst a backdrop of political and business pressures.

George Russell s Struggle with Laudanum Addiction

Oscar van Rhijn's Repressed Grief and Queer Romance

George Russell , the railroad tycoon portrayed by Morgan Spector , is navigating a significant personal crisis in the fourth season of The Gilded Age . His descent into laudanum addiction serves as a central narrative thread, stemming from the aftermath of a gunshot wound he sustained during an assassination attempt in the previous season. While Dr. William Kirkland heroically saved George's life,it was his white physician, Dr. Logan, who took over his care and prescribed laudanum, a liquid opiate tincture, to manage his lingering pain. Although initially intended for brief-term relief, the medication quickly became a dependency, leading to erratic behavior that manifests as bouts of mania, melancholy, rage, and sudden exhaustion. This addiction fundamentally alters George's sense of self, creating a stark contrast to the indomitable will he previously exhibited. His son Larry eventually discovers the truth and throws the bottle into a fire, marking a pivotal moment in the storyline. The show uses this arc to explore the historical reality of laudanum, which was a common over-the-counter painkiller in the nineteenth century before its highly addictive nature was widely understood. Spector researched the effects extensively, referencing Thomas De Quincey's Confessions of an English Opium Addict to understand the complex psychological states induced by the drug, ranging from nervous system suppression to feelings of elation and energy.

Parallel to George's physical struggle, Oscar van Rhijn is grappling with profound emotional suppression following the death of his partner, John, who died in a tragic carriage accident. In the tHird season, Oscar revealed his sexuality to his mother, Agnes,during an emotional breakdown at John's funeral, feeling he was relegated to the back of the procession despite his role as a spouse. Although Johns sister left Oscar his cottage, which has since become a site for secret encounters, Oscar has not openly mentioned John this season. Actor Matt Ritzon describes Oscar as a character who sublimates emotional responses,maintaining a superficial guise of wit and eloquence while harboring deep melancholy and wariness beneath the surface. Unable to publicly grieve or openly pursue a relationship with Lee, whom he has been flirting with in recent episodes, Oscar copes by burying his feelings. This repression leads to a hedonistic period characterized by reckless behavior, including dancing and indulgence in cocktails. Ritzon notes that while Oscar has shared intimate moments with Marian,such as a vulnerable scene in the previous season, he remains unable to speak honestly about his loss, causing his unresolved grief to fuel a chaotic and potentially dangerous romantic entanglement with Lee.

Also read The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Marian's Secret and George's Crisis

Business Pressures and Political Turmoil

Amidst these personal crises, George faces immense external pressure regarding his railroad empire. The arrival of President Grover Cleveland in New York introduces a significant threat to George's business interests through the development of antitrust legislation aimed at dismantling monopolies. the political climate is further complicated by the influence of J.D. Rockefeller, who seeks to reduce the prices Russell Industries pays for transporting oil. This convergence of political and economic threats leaves George feeling cornered. He attempts to navigate this treacherous landscape by seeking meetings with President Cleveland and Secretary of the Treasury Daniel Manning, hoping to secure political backing for Cleveland's re-election in exchange for his support. The narrative draws explicit parallels between the monopoly issues of the Gilded Age and modern concerns regarding wealth inequality and corporate consolidation, such as the merger between ParBros. George's interactions with Rockefeller and his attempts to influence government policy are marked by increasingly erratic behavior,reflecting his inner turmoil and the high stakes involved in maintaining his industrial dominance.

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Thematic Parallels and Character Development

The season utilizes these personal and professional struggles to explore broader themes of identity,addiction, and societal change. Morgan Spector suggests that George's addiction is not merely a result of physical pain but as well stems from a midlife crisis and the destabilization of his relationship with his wife, Bertha. after surviving the assassination attempt, George questions his values and his location in the world, making him vulnerable to the allure of laudanum. The showrunners and cast emphasize the historical accuracy of the era's challenges, noting how structural parallels between the late nineteenth century and the present afternoon create similar consequences in terms of political economy. George's journey from a powerful figure who could demand mercy to one who is on his knees before his addiction highlights the fragility of his position. Meanwhile,Oscar's journey underscores the hidden costs of maintaining social facades in a rigid society. through these intertwined storylines, the series provides a nuanced look at the psychological and social pressures faced by its characters, offering a comprehensive view of life during this tumultuous period in American history.