Marian Brook faces a life-changing pregnancy while George Russell battles addiction during a high-stakes dinner party for President Grover Cleveland in The Gilded Age.

The fourth episode of The Gilded Age season four, titled Good Taste, delivered a series of devastating revelations that threaten to upend the delicate social hierarchy of 1880s New York. The narrative tension reaches a fever pitch as Marian Brook confronts a potential scandal that could destroy her standing in high society, while her cousin George Russell battles a debilitating secret addiction at the same time.

Marian Discovers Pregnancy After Intimacy With Larry

Marian Brook endures a moment of profound shock when Virginia Saville delivers ominous news regarding her health. The audience has long suspected the truth after witnessing Marian engage in an affair with Larry Russell during the season premiere. The combination of her lingering guilt and physical symptoms, including frequent nosebleeds, points unequivocally to the fact that she is expecting Larry's child.

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This revelation places Marian in an impossible position within the rigid moral framework of Gilded Age New York. An unmarried pregnancy serves as a scarlet letter that would ruin her reputation and cast a long shadow over her aunts, Agnes Van Rhijn and Ada Forte. The social stigma is severe enough that even her closest relatives face scrutiny by association.

Marian has already firmly rejected the idea of a marriage of convenience driven by guilt. She refuses to allow Larry to marry her solely to legitimize the child, a decision that leaves her with very few viable options. She must consider either terminating the pregnancy or leaving New York to raise the child as a single mother.

George Russell's Laudanum Addiction Threatens Business

George Russell's behavior has become increasingly erratic, a symptom fully confirmed by his collapse in his office. Larry Russell discovered his father unconscious after a bottle of laudanum, confirming a deep-seated addiction that has been kept hidden from the public. This dependency explains the irrational decisions George has been making regarding the family business.

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The timing of this relapse could not be worse for the Russell family. George is attempting to save Russell Industries from financial ruin by hosting a gala dinner for President Grover Cleveland. He is desperately trying to persuade John D. Rockefeller to support his interests and influence the President regarding anti-monopoly legislation.

George knows that his addiction is destroying him, yet he continues to hide bottles of laudanum even after throwing one into the fireplace. His compromised mental state poses a significant risk to the success of the event. The presence of such influential figures as Rockefeller and the President requires a level of composure that George is currently unable to maintain.

Social War Erupts Between Agnes and Bertha

East 61st Street has become the battleground for a fierce power struggle between Agnes Van Rhijn and Bertha Russell. Bertha is attempting to usurp Agnes' traditional role as the premier hostess of New York society by organizing a dinner for President Cleveland. Agnes feels betrayed by this audacious move and is determined to reclaim her status.

The conflict escalated into a culinary competition reminiscent of a modern cooking show. Mr. Borden from the Russell household and Mrs. Bauer from the Van Rhijn residence were tasked with preparing a meal for the President. The stakes were incredibly high, as the victor would control the kitchen and, by extension, the narrative of the evening.

Agnes placed immense pressure on her family to secure this victory. She viewed the success of the dinner as essential for validating her position at the top of the social ladder. The pressure was so intense that it strained her relationships with her closest family members, particularly her daughter Ada and her niece Marian.

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Ada's Vote Undermines Agnes' Social Standing

The judgment of the culinary contest fell to the Heritage Society's planning committee, with Ada holding the decisive vote. Agnes believed that Ada would support Mrs. Bauer to ensure her own victory. However, Ada voted honestly for Mr. Borden, recognizing him as the superior chef despite the personal cost to her mother.

Agnes was left devastated by Ada's decision. Her plea for Ada to have put her first was met with silence, as neither Ada nor Marian fully understood the depth of Agnes' desperation for validation. The loss to Bertha Russell signifies a significant blow to Agnes' authority in high society.

Agnes fears that she may not have another opportunity to regain the prestige that the President's attention brings. The betrayal by her own daughter-in-law, Enid Van Rhijn, who was falsely told she was pregnant to motivate her, adds another layer of complexity to the family dynamics. Agnes' world is crumbling as her strategies fail to yield the desired results.

William Kirkland's Career Shift Disrupts Honeymoon

Meanwhile, the narrative follows Peggy and Dr. William Kirkland as their honeymoon comes to an abrupt end. William is beginning to resent being overshadowed by Peggy's rising fame as a writer. He feels stagnant in his own medical practice and is eager for a change that would allow him to pursue his own ambitions.

William receives a tempting job offer from his mentor, Dr. Reginald Harris, in Washington, DC. This opportunity would allow him to advance his career and escape the shadow of his wife. However, the prospect of moving to the capital blindsides Peggy, who must now decide whether to uproot her life for his career.

The decision to move would separate the couple from the social circles they are accustomed to. Peggy has built a name for herself in New York, and leaving would mean starting over in a new city. The tension between supporting her husband and maintaining her own professional momentum creates a rift in their marriage.