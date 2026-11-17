The Gilded Age season 4 episode 3 depicts Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland's wedding broom tradition. Elizabeth Kirkland initially opposes the ceremony but attends after Peggy persuades her, honoring Arthur and Dorothy Scott heritage.

The Gilded Age season 4 episode 3, titled Ain't That Good News, features a pivotal wedding between Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland that highlights deep cultural divides within the story's historical setting. The ceremony centers on the tradition of jumping the broom, a custom with roots in African American history that serves as a significant symbol of commitment and heritage for the Scott family. This act becomes the primary catalyst for conflict between the couple and William Kirkland's mother, Elizabeth Kirkland, whose disapproval stems from her disdain for Peggy's background and past.

Symbolism Of The Jumping The Broom Tradition

The broom used in the wedding holds profound meaning for Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland as it connects directly to the history of Peggy's parents, Arthur and Dorothy Scott. When Arthur and Dorothy first united, their marriage was not legally recognized due to Arthur's status as an enslaved person during that era. The couple later held a legal celebration, but their initial union involved jumping over the broom they now gift to Peggy as a testament to their enduring commitment and resilience against oppression.

Also read ‘The Gilded Age’ Star Denée Benton on Peggy’s Big Day: “It Was Like Eating Candy and Steak All at the Same Time”

Historical accounts regarding the origins of this tradition vary, with some suggesting enslaved individuals chose the act voluntarily while others argue they were forced into it by enslavers. The Gilded Age adapts the narrative that the Scott family chose the practice themselves, reflecting a broader history among North American Black couples who maintained this custom as a form of cultural preservation and reverence for their heritage despite the erasure of their legal rights.

Elizabeth Kirkland Disapproval And Conflict

Elizabeth Kirkland views the jumping the broom ritual as an affront to her vision of social assimilation and propriety. As a high-society woman, Elizabeth seeks to sanitize Peggy Scott's past and make her more palatable to elite circles by inviting her into the Daughters of Friendship ladies' club in Newport. This invitation is not a genuine olive branch but rather a strategic move to erase memories of the pre-Emancipation era and distance Peggy from her identity as the daughter of a formerly enslaved man.

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Elizabeth's contempt for the tradition is rooted in her rejection of Arthur Scott's history as an enslaved individual and his subsequent rise. She attempts to impose her standards on the wedding, refusing to acknowledge the broom as a valid symbol of marriage. This rigid adherence to social convention puts her on a collision course with her son, who demands that she accept Peggy's family and traditions if she wishes to attend the ceremony, establishing a clear ultimatum regarding his loyalty.

Persuasion And Wedding Day Resolution

Dr. William Kirkland issues a stark ultimatum to his mother, stating that if she cannot accept the Scott family, she should not attend the wedding. This stance demonstrates his willingness to prioritize his new family over his mother's social expectations, marking a significant shift in his relationship with Elizabeth. He supports Peggy's decision to honor their heritage, recognizing the importance of the broom tradition in validating their union and acknowledging the struggles of Peggy's parents.

Peggy Scott employs a different strategy to persuade Elizabeth to attend the ceremony, appealing to her identity as a Christian woman and a mother. She reminds Elizabeth that the moral character she instilled in William compels him to follow biblical guidance, which prioritizes marital unity. By leaving the decision in Elizabeth's hands without making a public scene, Peggy allows her mother-in-law to reconcile her social prejudices with her maternal duties and religious values.

Creative Direction And Production Insights

Series co-showrunner Sonja Warfield revealed that the inclusion of the broom tradition was partly inspired by actress Audra McDonald, who played Dorothy Scott. Warfield noted that McDonald suggested the ritual during season 3 filming specifically because she anticipated Elizabeth Kirkland would hate it. This creative choice underscores the intentional contrast between the two families and highlights the dramatic tension inherent in their intersection.

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The decision to keep the broom scene in the episode required artistic license, as the tradition had largely fallen into disuse by the time Peggy and William were married in the series timeline. Warfield emphasized that the tradition was essential for representing the division between the families and honoring the Scotts' history. The successful resolution of the conflict, with Elizabeth attending and remaining silent during the ritual, signifies a forced but significant step toward family acceptance within the narrative of The Gilded Age season 4.