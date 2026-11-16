The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 3: Bertha Russell Seizes Presidential Dinner From Agnes Van Rhijn

Bertha Russell steals President Grover Cleveland from Agnes Van Rhijn, sparking a social war. Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland wed despite objections. Morgan Spector's George Russell faces health mysteries.

In the third episode of The Gilded Age season 4, titled Ain That Good News, a fierce social conflict erupts on East 61st Street as Bertha Russell and Agnes Van Rhijn clash over the hosting rights for President Grover Cleveland. This pivotal episode, which also features the wedding of Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland, marks a significant escalation in the rivalry between the two families. The tension culminates when Agnes discovers that Bertha has successfully secured the prestigious dinner invitation, a move that threatens Agnes standing in New York society.

Bertha Russell Secures Presidential Dinner Invitation

Bertha Russell executed a calculated maneuver to steal the dinner for President Grover Cleveland from Agnes Van Rhijn, utilizing a clandestine arrangement involving Mrs. Astor. While Agnes was preparing to host the President, believing her social status was secure due to her lineage and previous connections, Bertha made a simple telephone call to secure the honor. This betrayal left Agnes furious, echoing the tension from season 1 when she discovered her butler, Bannister, moonlighting for Bertha. Bertha claimed she was only providing the venue, but Agnes viewed this as a direct assault on her authority and standing.

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The stakes for Agnes are incredibly high, as she is desperate to regain her footing in a society that has largely turned its back on her. Her family legacy as a Livingston and the Van Rhijn surname are currently her only sources of prestige, especially after her son, Oscar, lost the family fortune. The failed engagements of her niece, Marian, and the death of her sister, Ada Forte, who inherited wealth, have further diminished Agnes position. She feels isolated by her family, with Ada withdrawing financial support due to political differences and Marian focusing on her settlement house work.

Wedding Ceremony Defies Social Objections

Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland proceeded with their wedding in Newport, despite significant objections from William mother, Elizabeth Kirkland. The ceremony was described as the most emotional and splendid the series has presented thus far, featuring a black choir singing at the church. This choice directly challenged Elizabeth preferences, as she wanted to avoid reminders of slavery at her son wedding. The couple also jumped over a broomstick, a tradition from Peggy parents that symbolizes resilience and crossing a threshold, which Elizabeth strongly opposed.

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Elizabeth Kirkland, played by Phylicia Rashad, objected to the wedding presents of a black choir and the broomstick jumping. She believed these elements would bring unwanted attention to the family and contradict her desired image of propriety. However, Peggy won the day because it was her wedding, and the community rallied to support her choices. The event showcased the growing acceptance of African-American traditions in high society circles, contrasting sharply with Elizabeth rigid adherence to social norms.

George Russell Health Mystery and Business Struggles

The episode continues to explore the mysterious health issues affecting George Russell, played by Morgan Spector. Despite being physically healthy during a medical examination, George suffers from sweating nightmares and remains irascible. His brother, Larry Russell, revealed that George is withholding information about their business dealings. Larry informed Bertha that John D. Rockefeller holds all the cards in their negotiations with Russell Industries, indicating that George might be struggling with the power dynamics of their partnership.

Bertha Russell's decision to host President Grover Cleveland was not solely intended to spite Agnes Van Rhijn. She calculated that this event would serve two purposes: reaffirming her position at the top of New York society's pecking order and silencing rumors about marital problems with George. By showcasing the Russell wealth and influence, Bertha hoped to stabilize her marriage and secure her family's status in the eyes of the public. This strategic move highlights her astute understanding of social manipulation and her determination to maintain control.

New Romances and Future Storylines

Amidst the social warfare, new romantic developments emerged that could shape future storylines. Ada Forte met Dr. Reginald Harris, the mentor of Dr. William Kirkland, and there was an obvious spark between them. This interaction recalls Ada meeting her future husband, Reverend Luke Forte, in season 2, suggesting a potential taboo relationship. The dynamic between Ada and Dr. Harris adds another layer of complexity to the social landscape of The Gilded Age.

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The episode also highlighted the enduring support Agnes receives from her new daughter-in-law, Enid, played by Kelley Curran. While Agnes feels betrayed by her biological family, Enid remains a loyal ally. This relationship provides a counterbalance to the hostility Agnes faces from her sister and niece. As the series progresses, these interpersonal dynamics will likely continue to influence the broader social and political maneuvers of the Russell and Van Rhijn families.