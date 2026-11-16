The Gilded Age Season 4: Bertha Russell Seizes Presidential Dinner From Agnes Van Rhijn

Season 4 of The Gilded Age pits Bertha Russell against Agnes Van Rhijn in a high-stakes feud over hosting President Grover Cleveland. Discover the dramatic clash between new and old money on HBO Max.

Bertha Russell has officially seized the prestigious honor of hosting a presidential dinner from her neighbor Agnes Van Rhijn in The Gilded Age Season 4, igniting a long-awaited direct conflict between the two social matriarchs. This decisive move fundamentally shifts the power dynamic of 1880s New York society, replacing years of mediated tension with an immediate and personal clash. The event, which Agnes had viewed as a critical opportunity to reaffirm her family's standing, is now set to take place at the larger Russell residence across the street.

The catalyst for this heated dispute emerged when a news article questioned Agnes Van Rhijn's capabilities as a hostess for the upcoming high-profile event. Bertha Russell, portrayed by Carrie Coon, immediately leveraged her larger home and perceived superiority in social grace to secure the duties from her neighbor. This strategic maneuver was not merely about social status but was deeply personal, as Bertha aimed to impress her husband, George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, and stabilize her marriage.

Also read The Gilded Age S04E03: 'Ain't That Good News': Presidential Ambitions

Agnes Van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski, reacted with immediate and visceral fury upon learning of the loss. She stormed across the street to confront Bertha directly, refusing to accept what she viewed as a stolen opportunity. For Agnes, the dinner represented more than just a party; it was a chance to reclaim confidence after recent struggles with fading relevance and her son Oscar van Rhijn's financial mismanagement.

The rivalry is further complicated by the ongoing relationship between Marian Russell and Larry Van Rhijn, which threatens to bind the two families together despite their mutual animosity. Agnes has historically disagreed with Bertha's progressive initiatives, such as opening a new opera house and allowing divorced women to remain in society. However, the personal nature of this conflict over the dinner invitation escalates their disagreement into a full-blown feud that defines the current season.

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Despite their enmity, the logistics of the presidential dinner force Bertha and Agnes to collaborate, creating a tense and unavoidable proximity. This arrangement is designed to test their stubborn wills and force them to make difficult compromises together while planning the event. The friction between them is expected to generate significant drama, as neither woman is accustomed to losing or yielding to the other in their quest for social dominance.

This storyline adds a complex layer to the narrative of The Gilded Age, moving beyond simple social hierarchy battles to explore deep personal motivations. Bertha's ambition to help her family and Agnes's desire to restore her honor create a nuanced competition that showrunners are thoroughly exploring. The upcoming dinner event serves as a pivotal moment for character development and narrative progression in the series.

Fans can stream the latest episodes of The Gilded Age Season 4 on HBO Max, with new installments released every Sunday. The series, created by Julian Fellowes, continues to deliver intricate period drama and sharp social commentary. The confrontation between Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski promises to be one of the most compelling aspects of the upcoming season.