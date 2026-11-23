Before tonight's new episode of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age drops, check out our updated S04E04: 'Good Taste' preview.

Before tonight's new episode of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age drops, check out our updated S04E04:"Good Taste" preview. HBO’s The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 4, “Good Taste,” puts Agnes front and center as Bertha’s dinner play hits a nerve.

The official synopsis teases Agnes fighting to reclaim the Presidential Dinner, while Peggy and William hit a career-fueled rift. Ada crosses paths with Dr. Harris in “Good Taste,” adding another key thread to a The Gilded Age episode packed with tension. HBO’s preview rollout includes the Episode 4 trailer, season footage, and a reminder that Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield wrote it.

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We know that there are a ton of interesting storylines in play during the fourth season of HBO and series creatorthe presidential dinner to her home is definitely at the top of our list of must-see moments. And that's just one of the headlines in play heading into tonight's episode, S04E04:"Good Taste," with a look at the official trailer, image gallery, and much more waiting for you below.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 4:"Good Taste" – Agnes attempts to regain control over the Presidential Dinner, Peggy's career sparks a rift with William, and Ada runs into Dr. Harris. Written by) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for. Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out.

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We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel . The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Along with a preview of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence," we have a look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"Frank's in charge, and a boa constrictor goes MIA in tonight's episode of FOX's Animal Control, S05E08:"Boas and Spiders. " Here's a look! Supernatural's Jared Padalecki on his and Jensen Ackles' mindsets before deciding to wrap up the series and going out on a high note. With CBS's NCIS: New York returning in December, here's a look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River" and December 8th's S01E08:"Statuario.

"Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly guest star when CBS's Elsbeth returns. Here's a look at S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" and S04E08:"Birder Most Foul.

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"The Gilded Age S04E04:"Good Taste" Preview: Agnes Is NOT Happy Before tonight's new episode of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age drops, check out our updated S04E04:"Good Taste" preview. Along with a preview of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence," we have a look at S02E08:"Bad Medicine" and S02E09:"Off the Rails.

"Supernatural's Jared Padalecki on his and Jensen Ackles' mindsets before deciding to wrap up the series and going out on a high note. With CBS's NCIS: New York returning in December, here's a look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River" and December 8th's S01E08:"Statuario.

"Nicolas Cage offers the Maddenesque response"I'm not Frank Caliendo" to criticisms of the Prime Video Madden biopic; the comedian responds. Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly guest star when CBS's Elsbeth returns. Here's a look at S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" and S04E08:"Birder Most Foul. "