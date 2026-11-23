Sonja Warfield discusses how Audra McDonald planted the seed for the core conflict of Peggy's wedding in episode 403, highlighting Peggy's evolution into a Renaissance woman and her new chapter as Mrs. Dr. William Kirkland while navigating her husband's career ambitions.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Album Boasts 29 Songs; Releases Ahead Of FilmAs if a new house and husband weren’t enough, Peggy Scott , now Mrs. Dr. William Kirkland, receives a letter from journalist Ida B. Wells about her newly published book in the fourth episode of Season 4 ofThe recognition for her novel could be seen as the cherry on top of a wonderful new chapter for the journalist, writer and now wife, whose‘ The Gilded Age’ Co-Showrunner Sonja Warfield Reveals How Audra McDonald “Planted The Seed” For “Core Conflict” Of Peggy’s Wedding In Episode 403 “It’s really fun to see Peggy step into her Renaissance woman era.

She’s striving so much for the first few seasons. It’s very ‘Don’t believe me? Just watch’ like everything that she’s getting to do in Season 4,” Benton told Deadline.

Also read Gov. Kay Ivey announces $1.8 billion manufacturing plant coming to Dothan

“Since Season 1, she’s like, ‘I told y’all, you didn’t believe me, but it’s okay. ’ And now it’s nice to see her do her victory lap. ”Peggy is now part of a union, though, and while her star is on the rise, her husband isn’t currently satisfied at his job.

An old colleague of his, Dr. Harris pinpoints this with William and suggests he look out for an opening back at Friedman’s Hospital, where Dr. Harris practices in Washington D.C. After discussing it with William, Dr. Harris brings it up with Peggy and both sets of parents of the newlyweds present, where he unintentionally causes some ripples.

“It’s also really nice to play with the ambitious tension that I recognize in Bertha, where there these blinders on, and I was really thankful for how radical it was to see her completely lose sight for a time that she was in a pair and in a family,” Benton added. “It’s fun that the audience won’t always agree with .

Advertisement

I think it adds a lot of dynamic texture to her not just having to be this moral gold star for the show, which is very limiting, but to have her lose sight of the fact that William is facing his own challenges, like the limitations of racism, not being able to practice surgery in New York and having a patient die because the white doctor didn’t tend to him. It’s not just as limited as a man having trouble with her ambitions.

It’s ‘How do they really balance both of their dreams? ’”A very representative moment of such “ambitious tension’ between husband and wife arrives when one of Peggy’s colleagues, Mr. Simms, mistakenly calls her husband Mr. Scott instead of Dr. Kirkland at a reading and signing for her book.

This scene stemmed from a real-life incident co-showrunner“I wasn’t even that much of an established writer, but I have always used my maiden name, even when I was married, and he got referred to as Mr. Warfield. And so I thought, what if that happened in 1885? What’s the impact of that? Especially if the parents are around to witness that, and what does that do to your masculinity then?

” Warfield told Deadline.

“Because men felt, probably, still to an extent, proprietary over their wives, right? Women really were barely dealing with their career versus family back then, and women worked, and a lot of Black women worked or expected to work and had to work.

” During a carriage ride home after the book signing, Dr. Kirkland tries to address the idea of moving to Washington D.C. with Peggy, who holds firm and wonders why they have to uproot at that exact moment. She doubles back and gives William recognition for his work, but she isn’t quite sold on them moving yet.

Advertisement

“Marriage is really about coming together and becoming one, and Peggy has lived a long time as an individual, and she was an only child, and so she got to do what she wanted,” Warfield said. “So, again, like with Enid and Oscar, marriage will be an eye opener for Peggy and William as well about gender roles, to an extent, because he’s the man, and so he’s supposed to have the last word about their lives, and that was what was expected back then.

She would have no say. ” Peggy does holds her own when the discussion of children comes up — as it has now multiple times this season before and after she got married via her husband or his mother when she refers to grandchildren.

This is, in addition to the lavender marriage aspect of Enid and Oscar’s union, what sets the women on different paths, since Enid keeps poking at the idea of having a child with Oscar, especially after Agnes van Rhijn says she sees a glow about Enid signalling she could be with child in this latest episode.

“It’s cool to watch this power couple trailblaze and navigate what power looked like for them and her. Even seeing a woman at that time decide when or if she wants children, even now there’s still a little taboo for those of us who will admit out loud that we are not sure,” Benton said.

“And so for a woman at that time to say, “We’ll see,” is wild, and then it’s really cool to see the ways Mrs. Kirkland is kind of right, where she’s like, ‘Listen, Peggy’s a great woman, but is she going to be a great wife to you? ’ And what it means to run a household at that time is basically a full time job. lIt’s cool ike that getting to represent so many textures of womanhood and femininity.

”“I think Peggy’s character does surprise us, as Denee said in her reaction to things. I think people think will think a lot of things,” the co-showrunner said.

“People might get a little bit upset because Dr. Kirkland is a catch, and I’m sure there are going to be women out there who are saying, ‘Girl, if you don’t want him, then… ’”Netflix’s ‘Minimum Wage’ Ushers In Streaming’s Short-Ep Sitcom Era