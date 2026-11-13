The Gift Robert Irwin Gave Witney Carson’s Sons That They’re Already Sharing With Baby No. 3

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shares how the sweet gesture inspired her to help others moms.

Witney Carson at the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 7, 2026 in New York City. Witney Carson says everyone in her family is preparing for the arrival of her third baby in their own exciting way, especially her sons Kevin Leo and Jet Carson.

“Every day, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m actually going to have three babies. ’ So some days I’m overwhelmed, and some days I’m feeling very excited,” she tells TODAY.com.

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“And I think the boys are very excited too. ” Her sons are so thrilled to have a baby brother that they’re already sharing their toys with baby on the way, including a gift from Robert Irwin.

“Robert Irwin gifted them two huge crocodiles, and they put them in baby brother’s crib because they really want baby brother to sleep with these two huge crocodiles,” Carson says. “So they’re doing little things like that that are very sweet and thoughtful. ”She loves that her sons are “thinking about” their sibling, “which is so cute. ” However, she notes, “The crocodile, he won’t be sleeping with those.

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But it was a good thought. ”The dancer says she hopes to relieve any stress when it comes to expenses, which “can really add up. ” “At a time where it’s supposed to be very exciting, we want to take that load off parents and allow them to just enjoy. ” She also understands how wonderful it is to have the support of friends and family during a pregnancy.

But one thing she was so happy about was feeling the love from other parents while “I love being a mom and I love to dance. And so the fact that I could do both was such a huge blessing. And I really did prove to myself that I could do it, and I think in turn it kind of showed other women that as well,” Carson, who is due in February, says.

“Which wasn’t my mission or anything, but it really just kind of turned into that. ” She adds that the support she felt from parents, from moms, “from people who really were cheering me on and rooting for me felt so empowering. ” “And that really allowed me to keep going day by day, to keep doing better, to keep showing up,” she says. Eric McCandless / Disney