Lionsgate Home Entertainment announces the U.S. Amazon-exclusive 4K SteelBook release of The Gentlemen, featuring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Hugh Grant, arriving December 15, 2026.

Lionsgate Home Entertainment is preparing to launch the exclusive United States edition of Guy Ritchie's crime comedy The Gentlemen in high-definition format. This highly anticipated domestic release will arrive on December 15, 2026, offering dedicated film collectors and fans of British-style gangster cinema a premium physical media option that has been unavailable in the American market until now. The studio confirmed that pre-orders for this specific edition are currently open for purchase through Amazon.

Collector Edition Release Specifications

The upcoming December 2026 drop is strictly an Amazon-exclusive variant designed to satisfy the demand for physical media among United States collectors. This specific release pairs the film on 4K Ultra HD with a standard Blu-ray disc, housed together in a single, collectible case. This packaging format provides a comprehensive viewing experience for audiences who wish to utilize the highest possible video quality while retaining access to the standard definition format for broader compatibility. The edition is marketed as a domestic release, distinguishing it from earlier international variants that lacked this specific dual-disc configuration.

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While this current announcement marks the first dedicated 4K SteelBook for the United States market, the film previously entered the high-definition home entertainment landscape several years ago. The movie made its initial debut on the 4K Ultra HD platform in April 2020, establishing a baseline for high-quality home viewing. Following that initial rollout, a Blu-ray SteelBook edition was released in Germany during the summer of that same year, demonstrating a fragmented international strategy for physical media releases. The upcoming December 2026 release consolidates these efforts into a single, unified product for the American consumer market.

Key Cast Members and Plot Dynamics

The narrative of The Gentlemen centers on Mickey Pearson, an American criminal mastermind played by Matthew McConaughey, who has built a sprawling marijuana empire across the United Kingdom. Pearson recognized that the British aristocracy possessed vast estates that required significant capital to maintain, allowing him to generate enormous wealth by cultivating crops on their land. His retirement plans were derailed when he allowed word of his exit to leak before a prospective buyer had finalized the purchase agreement, triggering a cascade of violent and comedic conflicts.

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Hugh Grant portrays Fletcher, a private investigator who appears at the home of Charlie Hunnam's character, Raymond, carrying a screenplay and an intention to profit from the chaos. Fletcher believes the dirt he has uncovered regarding the London drug empire constitutes a lucrative movie script, adding a meta-narrative layer to the plot. Raymond works directly for the man who controls the empire, placing him in direct opposition to Fletcher's interests. The dynamic between these characters drives much of the film's tension as various factions vie for control of the lucrative business.

Jeremy Strong also appears in the cast as the prospective buyer whose actions set the main conflict in motion. The film explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the clash between old-money British aristocracy and new-money American ambition. The complex web of relationships among the criminals, the aristocrats, and the investigators creates a satirical yet intense backdrop for the action sequences that define Guy Ritchie's directorial style.

Release Date and Availability Details

The official launch date for the U.S. Amazon-exclusive 4K SteelBook is firmly set for December 15, 2026. This date marks a significant milestone for the home entertainment market, as it provides a clear target for collectors who have been waiting for a domestic physical release of this high-profile title. The specific timing suggests a strategic placement in the holiday shopping season, aiming to capture gift-buying audiences and film enthusiasts alike.

Consumers interested in acquiring this edition can place pre-orders immediately through Amazon's online platform. The exclusive nature of this release means that it will not be available through other major retailers or in standard retail stores, necessitating that interested parties utilize the specific online channel designated by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. This exclusivity is likely to drive demand among serious collectors who prioritize unique packaging and regional variations in their home theater collections. The release represents a continued commitment to physical media formats despite the dominance of digital streaming services, signaling that there remains a robust market for tangible film products.