The Gentlemen Star Harry Goodwins Sparks Engagement Rumours on Set of Season Three

Harry Goodwins and girlfriend Yasmina Jones are linked by engagement rumours as The Gentlemen cast resumes filming for Netflix's highly anticipated third season in Morocco.

Harry Goodwins, known for his role as Jack Glass in the hit crime drama The Gentlemen, has ignited engagement speculation after being photographed with his girlfriend, model Yasmina Jones. The couple was spotted together on Monday while the cast of Guy Ritchie's popular Netflix series resumed production for the upcoming third season at the Fenix restaurant located in London's Green Park.

Visual Details Fuel Speculation

Jones appeared to be wearing a distinctive ring on her left hand, specifically on the finger traditionally associated with engagements, while walking hand in hand with Goodwins. The actor, who has a heart tattoo on his own wedding finger, looked dapper in a dark grey suit, white shirt, and bow tie, slicking his blond hair back. While the presence of the ring and the matching tattoos on both partners have led to rumors, it remains unclear whether the heart tattoo is solely for his character or a permanent personal modification.

Also read Maya Jama Returns for The Gentlemen Season 3 With Co-Stars

New Cast Members Join Production

The filming process for the third season is already underway in Morocco, featuring a significantly expanded ensemble cast. In addition to Goodwins and Jones, co-stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario were seen on location, along with veteran actress Joely Richardson. The production has attracted major new talent, including Robert Carlyle, Orlando Bloom, and Elijah Wood, who are all confirmed to join the narrative for the latest installment of the series.

Director Ritchie Outlines Season Ambitions

Director Guy Ritchie was also pictured on set, overseeing the complex scenes and interacting with the large group of actors. Ritchie expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter, stating that the ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated and that the consequences within the story carry significant weight. He described the third season as inevitable and expressed a desire to push the boundaries of the series further as production officially began.

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Production Start and Previous Cast Returns

A teaser clip showed James and Scodelario transforming back into their respective gangster characters, Eddie Halstead and Suzie Glass, to mark the commencement of filming. The new series also sees the return of several established actors, including Jasmine Blackborow, Benjamin Clementine, Maya Jama, Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine, Ed Speleers, Saffron Burrows, and Bugzy Malone. The cast and crew appeared to be in good spirits during the break from shooting.

Couple's Timeline and Public Appearances

Goodwins and Jones were last seen together publicly at the premiere of the second season in September, though their exact dating timeline is not publicly known. During a break from filming, the couple was observed heading to Joe & The Juice for lunch, where they picked up sandwiches and a green smoothie. Goodwins was also seen applying makeup to simulate a bruise on his face for upcoming scenes, maintaining the gritty aesthetic of the crime drama.