The Gentlemen Season 3 Production Begins with New Cast in Morocco

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen resumes filming for season three in Morocco with new stars including Robert Carlyle and Orlando Bloom joining the cast.

Principal photography for the third season of Guy Ritchie's hit Netflix crime series The Gentlemen officially commenced in Morocco on Saturday. The production update was announced during a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles, where lead actors Kaya Scodelario and Theo James appeared alongside other cast members to celebrate the return of the popular drama.

New Cast Members Join Production in Morocco

The third season introduces a significantly expanded ensemble cast, featuring high-profile additions such as Robert Carlyle, Orlando Bloom, and Elijah Wood. Carlyle, aged 65, is renowned for his role as Begbie in Trainspotting, while Bloom, 49, and Wood, 45, are iconic for their roles in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. These new stars join a long list of confirmed newcomers including Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine, Ed Speleers, Saffron Burrows, and Bugzy Malone.

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Returning cast members Joely Richardson, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Benjamin Clementine, and Maya Jama are also set to reprise their roles in the upcoming series. The filming locations have shifted from previous seasons to Morocco, where the cast recently released a teaser clip portraying their characters in gangster attire to mark the official start of production. This marks the second time the show has been renewed, having initially received its green light in August.

Production Team Dismisses Stunt Casting Rumors

Despite widespread media speculation linking Meghan Markle to a potential role in the third season, production insiders have firmly rejected the notion that the show relies on celebrity name-dropping for success. Sources close to the production team stated that The Gentlemen does not need stunt casting to maintain its audience or critical acclaim. This stance follows reports that former Suits star Meghan Markle was in preliminary talks for a part before the rumors surfaced.

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The speculation surrounding Meghan Markle caused considerable friction, with reports indicating she felt used after news of her potential involvement broke just four days before the Sussexes returned to the UK. Tina Brown, former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, reported on Substack on August 22 that the casting of Meghan Markle had been withdrawn due to intense backlash in the UK. Deadline later confirmed that while preliminary discussions occurred, the project did not proceed with the actress.

Director Ritchie Expands Series Ambitions

Guy Ritchie expressed his enthusiasm for the new direction of the franchise, stating that the ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated and the world of the show has expanded. He noted that the consequences in the third season carry more weight, describing the return for another series as inevitable. Ritchie stated he is looking forward to pushing the boundaries of the narrative further as new faces integrate into the existing storyline.

Lead actors Theo James, 41, and Ray Winstone appeared incredulous at the suggestions that Meghan Markle might join the cast, reflecting the general sentiment among the core team. Sources close to Meghan accused those behind the show of revealing her potential involvement to generate publicity, leaving her with a sour taste. However, insiders on The Gentlemen dismissed these claims, insisting the streaming giant did not use her to promote the new season.

Event Highlights and Styling Details

At the Los Angeles event, Kaya Scodelario drew attention for her appearance in a white strapless fringe gown from Stella Hanan. She paired the dress with gold heels and dazzling jewels, complementing her slender frame. Theo James looked sharp in a black suit and shirt with a black-and-white tie. They were joined by co-stars LouLou Bontemps, Jenelle Riley, and Matthew Read for the promotional appearance.

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The production team remains focused on delivering a gritty and compelling narrative without relying on external celebrity drama. The inclusion of established stars like Robert Carlyle and Orlando Bloom signals a move toward broader appeal and deeper storytelling within the crime genre. Fans anticipate how these new dynamics will play out in the Moroccan setting as filming progresses through the season.