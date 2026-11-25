The Gentlemen season 3 production has commenced in Morocco and London, confirming Bobby Glass's plan to expand the cannabis empire overseas, with a likely 2027 or 2028 release.

Production has officially begun on the third season of The Gentlemen, marking a significant narrative shift for Guy Ritchie's acclaimed crime drama series. The production team is filming in both Morocco and London, confirming that the story will expand beyond its British aristocratic roots to pursue international markets. This move aligns with the season two conclusion where Bobby Glass outlined plans to take the operation global, setting the stage for Eddie Horniman to navigate complex organized crime networks in the Middle East.

International Expansion Drives Plot Direction

Season three will likely see the narrative focus on Morocco as the primary setting for new business ventures. This geographical shift represents a bold departure for the series, which has historically been deeply entrenched in the eccentricities of the British class system. The move to film in Morocco supports the storyline where Eddie and Susie attempt to establish a casino business in the region. While the show retains its London base, the addition of an international location signals that the characters are no longer confined to their inherited estate but are actively seeking world domination.

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Cast Changes and New Talent Joining Series

The upcoming season features a substantial expansion of the ensemble cast to support the larger scale of the story. Orlando Bloom, Robert Carlyle, and Elijah Wood have all been confirmed as new additions to the series for season three. Additionally, Bugzy Malone is returning to the project, although it remains unclear if he will reprise his original role from the feature film. These high-profile additions underscore the growing ambition of the production and its intent to elevate the show's prestige and reach on Netflix.

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Character Evolution Following Season Two Finale

The third season picks up in the wake of a blood-soaked finale that left the Glass family empire in a state of fragility. Freddy was depicted holding the severed head of Gospel John, a violent act that underscores the escalating stakes. Eddie Horniman's transformation from a reluctant heir to a determined crime boss appears complete, as he prepares to operate independently. Actor Theo James noted that the creative team aims to push boundaries by taking the narrative to increasingly insane and varied locations.

Release Timeline and Production Schedule

While filming is underway, no official release date has been announced for the third season. Industry projections suggest a premiere window in late 2027 or early 2028. This timeline provides ample opportunity for the production to develop intricate international plotlines while maintaining the signature humor and slang that define Ritchie's work. The wait allows fans to anticipate how the delicate relationships between the main characters will evolve as they face new rivals across different continents.